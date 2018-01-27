search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana is model state; surpasses national growth, says Guv Narasimhan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2018, 3:14 am IST
He said TS became a reality because of the people’s movement that took place within the framework of Constitutional provisions.
Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan is being welcomed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Parade Ground on the occasion of Republic Day on Friday.
 Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan is being welcomed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Parade Ground on the occasion of Republic Day on Friday.

Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Friday said Telangana state had become a role model, marching ahead in all sectors for the past three-and-a-half years, living up to the expectations of the people and fulfilling their desires.

He said the new state was not only performing well but better than several other states and winning accolades, awards and rewards both at national and international levels.

 

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself showered praise on Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya which are aimed at providing drinking water and water for irrigation purposes,” he said.

“With lot of confidence and faith, I declare that the strong foundation laid by the state government in the past three and half years would immensely help it reach the destination of Bangaru Telangana,” the Governor said in his address on the 69th Republic Day at Parade Ground, Secunderabad.

He said TS had surpassed national growth rate at 18 per cent and the government was making efforts to provide 2 lakh jobs in the government and private sectors this year. It was also spending over Rs 40,000 crore on welfare schemes and this year the focus would be on irrigation projects, agriculture and farmers.

He said TS became a reality because of the people’s movement that took place within the framework of Const-itutional provisions.

“Exactly three years ago, I delivered the first Republic Day address from the very same dais, and I still remember that occasion when I expres-sed a fond desire that the TS government should overcome the many imp-ediments and challenges it would face,” he said.

He praised the government for implementing several programmes and schemes for the welfare of poor, development of agriculture sector, strengthening the rural economy, infrastructure and industries.

“The people are happy receiving the fruits of these programmes and schemes. The people are also contented and confident of a comfortable future,” he said.

Tags: governor e.s.l. narasimhan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Governor ESL Narasimhan all praise for KCR
Telangana government to spend Rs 20,000 crore for development in Hyderabad


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Animal rights campaigners send 'Aids-contaminated' post to researchers, jailed

Researchers were targeted with inflammable devices, false accusations of paedophilia and packages claimed to have been contaminated with AIDS virus (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rishi Kapoor jibes at Karni Sena with Ranveer, Johar pun, trolled, deletes tweet

The picture of Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar that Rishi Kapoor had shared.
 

Owner almost kills dog while trying to colour her purple with human hair dye

They had to shave off her fur to assess damage and was horrified at her condition (Photo: YouTube)
 

OnePlus 5T Lava Red hands-on: Flagship in a killer colour combo

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red is available only in the 8GB/128GB variant and is priced at Rs 37,999.
 

Bengaluru woman's struggle with cancer highlights horrors of passive smoking

She sat with her husband when he smoked (Photo: AFP)
 

These fad diets could be ruining your chances of having children

According to experts, fad diets could actually be harming one’s chances of having a baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras High Court: Don’t deal with freedom fighters’ pension in light manner

Madras high court while directing the Central government to sanction pension to a freedom fighter, who waited for over 30 long years to get a pension and died in 2002.

Essential service: Madras HC talks tough on transport staff playing truant

It is very difficult to render the essential service for the public, the Madras HC has upheld an order of the TNSTC.

Chennai: Kin up in arms as cab driver dies

Cab driver R. Manikandan, who attempted to commit suicide by immolating self near Thiruvanmiyur condemning police excess.

Smog smothers Chennai on Republic Day

Early morning walkers and motorists were taken by surprise on Friday with the dense morning fog reducing the visibility considerably. — DC

Hyderabad: Lorry rams into car from rear, 5 injured

The car which toppled after it was hit by a lorry at Ghatkesar on Friday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham