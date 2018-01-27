Telangana is model state; surpasses national growth, says Guv Narasimhan

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan is being welcomed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Parade Ground on the occasion of Republic Day on Friday.

Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Friday said Telangana state had become a role model, marching ahead in all sectors for the past three-and-a-half years, living up to the expectations of the people and fulfilling their desires.

He said the new state was not only performing well but better than several other states and winning accolades, awards and rewards both at national and international levels.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself showered praise on Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya which are aimed at providing drinking water and water for irrigation purposes,” he said.

“With lot of confidence and faith, I declare that the strong foundation laid by the state government in the past three and half years would immensely help it reach the destination of Bangaru Telangana,” the Governor said in his address on the 69th Republic Day at Parade Ground, Secunderabad.

He said TS had surpassed national growth rate at 18 per cent and the government was making efforts to provide 2 lakh jobs in the government and private sectors this year. It was also spending over Rs 40,000 crore on welfare schemes and this year the focus would be on irrigation projects, agriculture and farmers.

He said TS became a reality because of the people’s movement that took place within the framework of Const-itutional provisions.

“Exactly three years ago, I delivered the first Republic Day address from the very same dais, and I still remember that occasion when I expres-sed a fond desire that the TS government should overcome the many imp-ediments and challenges it would face,” he said.

He praised the government for implementing several programmes and schemes for the welfare of poor, development of agriculture sector, strengthening the rural economy, infrastructure and industries.

“The people are happy receiving the fruits of these programmes and schemes. The people are also contented and confident of a comfortable future,” he said.