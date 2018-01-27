Shops, buses burnt in UP's Kasganj after youth dies in rally; 9 arrested

A youth identified as Chandan was killed and at least two persons were injured in clashes that erupted on Friday following reported stone pelting at a motorcycle rally by VHP and ABVP volunteers on Mathura-Bareilly highway on the occasion of Republic Day. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: Fresh violence erupted in western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after a group of people went on to protest the death of a youth on Friday at a motorcycle rally by VHP and ABVP volunteers.

After the youth's cremation on Saturday, a group of people went on a rampage and vandalised shops and also torched two buses in Kasganj.

Nine people were arrested in connection with the clashes and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to arrest rest of the accused.

A youth identified as Chandan was killed and at least two persons were injured in clashes that erupted on Friday following reported stone pelting at a motorcycle rally by VHP and ABVP volunteers on Mathura-Bareilly highway on the occasion of Republic Day, police said.

The district administration has imposed curfew in the trouble-hit area.

The police said some unidentified miscreants hurled stones at the motorcycle rally taken out by the right-wing groups to celebrate the Republic Day.

Meanwhile, Additional DG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar had earlier said, "It seems the (stone pelting) incident was not pre-planned, but a spontaneous one. The district magistrate, superintendent of police, and Rapid Action Force and PAC personnel have been sent to the spot".

"The trouble makers are being identified, and stringent action will be initiated against them. The district administration has been able to control the situation so far, but additional forces will be called to ensure that the situation does not worsen," he said.

Additional forces from adjoining districts have been sought, said IG Aligarh (range) Sanjeev Gupta.