In MGNREGA implementation, AP slipped to 8th position from top

Published Jan 27, 2018, 2:34 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2018, 3:04 am IST
As per the CM’s dashboard, the average wage achieved across the state is 86.18 per cent, and average days achieved is 62.92 per cent
 Representational image

Vijayawada:  The state government is examining the mode of MGNREGA payments and also investigating the reasons behind the delay of payments to the workers. It is observed by the chief secretary that five districts have paid more towards material components. The state government is worried about these developments, as the YSRC has already procured the details of the MGNREGA implementation across the state. Earlier AP used to be in Number One position when it came to disbursing the payments,  now  AP’s position has come down to 8th place.

In a tele-conference conducted recently, the chief secretary Mr Dinesh Kumar has stated that the material component is high and the wage component is low, in five districts — Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari, West Godavari and Chittoor. Also, the chief secretary has directed the Collectors of those five districts, to be more effective in implementing the MGNREGA scheme, as the position of AP, has dropped to 8th place from 1st place. It is also learnt that the chief secretary told the collectors and officers concerned that the Union government has been observing the implementation of the scheme carefully  and hence asked them to be very careful even in minute details.

 

As per the CM’s dashboard, the average wage achieved across the state is 86.18 per cent, and average days achieved is 62.92 per cent. The total pending payments amount to Rs 363.9 crore, in which the wage component is Rs 36.79 crore and material component is Rs 327.14 crore, as per the statistics available in the CM’s dashboard.

It may be noted that in the areas abutting Puttaparthi and Kadiri, and also parts of Kurnool district, the migrations are still going on, following the non-availability of MGNREGA works, and the YSRC has elicited the complete details of those families. It will shortly be bringing  out the details in book format, according to a YSRC leader.

