In a first, 34-yr-old Muslim woman Imam leads Friday prayers in Kerala

Malappuram: In a first, a Muslim woman Imam led the Friday prayers in Kerala's Malappuram district.

34-year-old Jamida Teacher, state general secretary of Quran Sunnat Society led the Jumu'ah prayers at the society headquarters at Cherukode in Malappuram district.

The move is believed to be a first in India, where men usually lead the Jumu'ah prayers on Friday.

Jamida Teacher said the move would not be tolerated by some men who do not want women taking over such positions and being empowered.

"I have been criticised a lot by elders of various factions for taking this step. There are men who will not like women taking these positions and being empowered. But the Quran is clear - there is no discrimination between man and woman. They have equal rights," Imam Jamida Teacher told NDTV.

Jamida said there was no discrimination in any of these religious acts according to Quran.

The discrimination was introduced by male Muslim scholars, Jamida was quoted as saying by News18.

The journey till Friday hasn't been easy for Jamida. She was boycotted by some people in Thiruvanthapuram years back, and was also given death threats for the questioning the practices in Islam. She was forced to leave the city in 2016 and take shelter at a relative's place.

It was the Quran Sunnat Society which accepted her and welcomed her.

Quran Sunnat Society believed that Islam was not owned by men and that men and women had equal rights to the religion according to the Quran.