search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Back from Davos, Chandrababu Naidu launches 'Dalita Tejam'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2018, 2:25 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2018, 3:04 am IST
CM committed Rs 40,000 through Chandranna Pelli kanuka.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, minister N. Anand Babu release Dalita Tejam-Telugu Desam wall posters at his residence near Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, minister N. Anand Babu release Dalita Tejam-Telugu Desam wall posters at his residence near Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The Chief Minister, Mr N Chandrababu Naidu, launched “Dalita Tejam”, a TD programme focusing on the development of the Dalits, immediately after reaching home from the Davos tour. The CM who could not attend the Republic Day celebrations reached the city on Friday evening. 

At the launch of the Dalita Tejam programme, Mr Naidu said that the programme was inspired by the teachings of the Father of the Constitution Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the late NTR. Mr Naidu said that it was Dr Ambedkar who had brought light to everyone’s lives and added that it was the late NTR who had provided reservation for the Dalits.

 

He recalled that the late NTR had said the Backward Classes were the foundation of the party and that he had closely worked with freedom fighter and Dalit leader, the late Babu Jagjivan Ram.  Mr Naidu said it was NDA that had given the Bharat Ratna award to Babu Jagjivan Ram and not the Congress. 

The Chief Minister spoke about supporting Balayogi as Lok Sabha Speaker, and said that TD had appointed Mahendranath as finance minister for the first time and reiterated that it was only the TD government that meted out justice to the scheduled castes. 

The Chief Minister also said that the government will work hard for the development of the scheduled castes but for this unity amongst the Dalits was important. Assuring them of his party’s support, he also urged the TD cadre to support and move forward under the leadership of Dalits. 

The CM committed to providing `40,000 through Chandranna Pelli kanuka and completing the backlog. He mentioned about `9,500 crore worth SC sub-plan being implemented and assured that the TD would support the Dalit children in competitive examinations. 

CM misses Republic Day
The Chief Minister, Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu, could not make it to the Republic Day celebrations thanks to the delay of his flight to Vijayawada. As per the schedule, Mr Naidu was to reach Vijayawada early on Friday morning by 7 am. But the deteriorating weather conditions had forced him to break his journey and stay back in Abu Dhabi. He reached home only on Friday evening. 

Meanwhile, different opinions were expressed in his absence. The general consensus was that the CM should have tried coming on Thursday in view of the Republic Day celebration of Friday. In his absence, Mr Naidu’s wife Ms N. Bhuvaneswari attended Republic Day celebrations. Prior to the participation, Ms Bhuvaneswari hoisted the National Flag at the CM’s residence in Undavalli.

This has been the first time that a Chief Minister of AP was not present for Republic Day. Neither in unified AP nor post bifurcation. The Chief Minister, Mr Naidu had also planned his schedule to attend the celebrations. He had started his return journey from Davos Thursday itself to reach Vijayawada by Friday morning. According to the schedule, he should have participated in the flag hoisting along with the Governor at 11.25 am. But with unfavorable weather conditions, Mr Naidu had to stay back in Abu Dhabi. With this, the Republic Day celebrations continued in the absence of the Chief Minister. 

The Deputy Chief Minister received the Governor in the absence of the Chief Minister. Along with Deputy Chief Minister, Minister Kamineni Srinivas, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, Kala Venkata Rao, Kollu Ravindra, Sidda Raghava Rao and others also participated in the Republic Day celebrations. 

Ms Bhuvaneswari along with her grandson Devansh attended the celebrations. Devansh became the special attraction in the programme. Even at Chief Minister’s residence in Undavalli, Ms  Bhuvaneswari hoisted the National Flag in the Chief Minister’s absence. She garlanded the photo frame of Gandhiji and distributed sweets. 

The Chief Minister thought of attending the Governor’s home celebrations in Hyderabad, but even that programme got canceled. 

Tags: chief minister n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Animal rights campaigners send 'Aids-contaminated' post to researchers, jailed

Researchers were targeted with inflammable devices, false accusations of paedophilia and packages claimed to have been contaminated with AIDS virus (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rishi Kapoor jibes at Karni Sena with Ranveer, Johar pun, trolled, deletes tweet

The picture of Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar that Rishi Kapoor had shared.
 

Owner almost kills dog while trying to colour her purple with human hair dye

They had to shave off her fur to assess damage and was horrified at her condition (Photo: YouTube)
 

OnePlus 5T Lava Red hands-on: Flagship in a killer colour combo

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red is available only in the 8GB/128GB variant and is priced at Rs 37,999.
 

Bengaluru woman's struggle with cancer highlights horrors of passive smoking

She sat with her husband when he smoked (Photo: AFP)
 

These fad diets could be ruining your chances of having children

According to experts, fad diets could actually be harming one’s chances of having a baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras High Court: Don’t deal with freedom fighters’ pension in light manner

Madras high court while directing the Central government to sanction pension to a freedom fighter, who waited for over 30 long years to get a pension and died in 2002.

Essential service: Madras HC talks tough on transport staff playing truant

It is very difficult to render the essential service for the public, the Madras HC has upheld an order of the TNSTC.

Chennai: Kin up in arms as cab driver dies

Cab driver R. Manikandan, who attempted to commit suicide by immolating self near Thiruvanmiyur condemning police excess.

Smog smothers Chennai on Republic Day

Early morning walkers and motorists were taken by surprise on Friday with the dense morning fog reducing the visibility considerably. — DC

Hyderabad: Lorry rams into car from rear, 5 injured

The car which toppled after it was hit by a lorry at Ghatkesar on Friday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham