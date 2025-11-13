27 Greenfield Projects Worth ₹6,000 Cr Take Off in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday indicated that 27 greenfield projects involving a cumulative investment of Rs 6,000 crore have taken off the ground in the state in the last eight months.

Mr. Yadav informed that total 99 investment proposals worth Rs 34,000 crore were received at various investors’ meet in the last eight months, promising to generate two lakh employment.

Of these, 27 projects are under development with land allotments, and eight are in the site visit phase- covering 47 percent of proposals, he added.

Addressing the investors at the Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 in Indore, Mr. Yadav said that the state will soon implement the Space Tech Policy- 2025, which will promote satellite data usage, remote sensing, and space start-ups in the state.

A knowledge and Artificial Intelligence (AI) City will be developed on 2,000 acres of land in Bhopal, modeled on modern hi-tech and cyber cities.

World class institutions, research centers, and start-ups will come together here, transforming Madhya Pradesh into India’s AI hub.

For the Science City project, 25 acres of land are being allotted, where extensive facilities for science, innovation, and technological research will be developed.

The chief minister said that 68 activities took place during the conclave, including inaugurations, land worship ceremonies, allotment letters, agreements, MoUs, and policy and portal launches.

These initiatives will bring Rs 15,696 crore in investments and generate 64,085 new employment opportunities in the state.