President inaugurates Tourism Facilitation Centre, offers prayers at Srisailam temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 26, 2022, 4:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2022, 7:39 pm IST
President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)
 President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)

ANANTAPUR: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Tourism Facilitation Centre at Nandi Circle in Srisailam, Nandyal district, on Monday, at an estimated cost of Rs. 43.08 crore under the Prasad scheme of the central government. Prior to this, the President offered prayers at Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika temples.

As part of the Prasad scheme, amenity centres at Hatakeswaram and Sikhareswaram, renovation of Pushkarini, the road towards Patalaganga from the bus stand, a sound and light show, a food court, a digital intervention, a parking scheme, and other facilities will provide more facilities for the devotees at Srisailam temple town.

Union tourism minister Kishan Reddy and tourism secretary Aravind Singh, AP tourism MD and CEO Kannababu briefed over the Prasad scheme being implemented by the centre across all parts of the country and implementing at Srisailam.

As part of the President’s visit, the police intensified combing with GreyHound teams and tightened security in and around Srisailam. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police were present at the bandobast.

According to sources, though Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was about to welcome the President, the state ministers received the President on his behalf. Sources said the CM was scheduled to visit Delhi on December 28.
In view of President Droupadi Murmu’s darshan at the temple, the Srisailam temple authorities stopped darshan for devotees till 3 pm and resumed darshan and sevas after the President’s visit to the temple.

The President reached Sunnipenta helipad at 4 pm. Kishan Reddy and state ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, R.K. Roja, and other leaders and officials sent off the President and TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

...
Tags: srisailam temple, droupadi murmu, andhra pradesh, dr tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Telangana


