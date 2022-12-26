  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2022 Jagan asks officials ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan asks officials to give away title deeds in re-surveyed lands for beneficiaries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 26, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to give away title deeds to all landowners by the end of January. He noted that the land resurvey was completed in 2,000 villages in the first phase under the YSR Jagananna Swaswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha scheme.

Chairing a high-level review meet on the comprehensive land resurvey programme with the deputy chief minister (panchayat raj and rural development) Budi Muthyalu Naidu and senior officials at his camp office here on Monday, the CM said the ongoing land resurvey was so prestigious as this was being taken up after a gap of 100years.
 
He said that it was like writing a new history for Andhra Pradesh.
 
The chief minister said as the government was taking up a mammoth programme of land resurvey, like a Maha Yagnam, officials must ensure quality in the survey and its results must reach the people without any delay.

 “We are having a large number of surveyors and staff for taking up such a huge task. No other state was having such a huge manpower,” he said.

The officials informed the CM that by the time the first phase of land resurvey was completed, officials had carried out two lakh mutations, made 92,000 first time entries and given away title deeds to 7,29,000 beneficiaries.

Officials said the land resurvey was completed in 4.30 lakh sub divisions and officials resolved 19,000 land disputes and helped save 37.57 crore to the people.

The officials briefed the CM on the action plan for the second phase of the resurvey programme when it would cover 2,000 villages. The aim is to complete this by Feb. 15, 2023, and also the distribution of land title deeds to the beneficiaries by end February.

Officials must ensure no shortage of manpower for the comprehensive land resurvey programme by taking secretariat as a base unit. Enlist the requisite staff in 15,000 village/ward secretariats, he said.
 
The CM also directed the officials to write personal letters to all the beneficiaries after resolving their issues of 22-A and inform them after the issuing of title deeds, and explaining to them how this would benefit them.

On survey stones, the CM asked the mines officials to enhance their production to keep stones ready by March next.

The officials informed the CM that in urban areas, teams of officials were formed and training was given to them for the land resurvey in 4,119 ward secretariats in 123 municipal corporations and municipalities and assured the CM they would complete the resurvey by end of Jan2023 by also marking the boundaries and doing
the GCP identification.
 
The officials said that so far, they had identified 3,37,702 acres of land pertaining to 1,16,685 government and poramboke land parcels falling under 123 municipal corporations and municipalities. The complete distribution of land title deeds in the resurveyed lands in urban areas in the state would be done by July, 2023, they said.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, jagananna saswata bhu hakku bhu raksha scheme, ysr jagananna swaswatha bhu hakku
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The highest number of tests at 5,174 was on December 22. (PTI Photo)

Covid testing remains low in Telangana

The killers of AIMIM corporator’s nephew have been arrested. (Representational Image: PTI)

Killers of MIM corporator’s nephew arrested

Telangana High Court (Image: DC)

Contempt proceedings against advocate for comments against judge

Congress MLA Turpu Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy. (DC File Image)

Jagga Reddy blames BRS for TD’s Telangana re-entry



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China see frequent face-offs along the border

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, arrives to review the security situation and operational preparedness and interect with troops in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang in April 2019. (PTI file photo)

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka': Sanjay Raut over border issue with Karnataka

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Twitter/@rautsanjay61)

India, at 75, created 'special place' for itself in world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Defence infra, BSF bunkers upgraded at Pakistan border

Security forces carried out a major defence infrastructure revamp including creation of ramps for army tanks and strengthening of BSF bunkers along border with Pakistan. (PTI Photo)

BSF troops shoot down suspected Pakistan drone in Punjab's Amritsar

Drone recovered by Border Security Force (BSF) troops. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->