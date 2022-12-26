Jagan asks officials to give away title deeds in re-surveyed lands for beneficiaries

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to give away title deeds to all landowners by the end of January. He noted that the land resurvey was completed in 2,000 villages in the first phase under the YSR Jagananna Swaswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha scheme.

Chairing a high-level review meet on the comprehensive land resurvey programme with the deputy chief minister (panchayat raj and rural development) Budi Muthyalu Naidu and senior officials at his camp office here on Monday, the CM said the ongoing land resurvey was so prestigious as this was being taken up after a gap of 100years.



He said that it was like writing a new history for Andhra Pradesh.



The chief minister said as the government was taking up a mammoth programme of land resurvey, like a Maha Yagnam, officials must ensure quality in the survey and its results must reach the people without any delay.

“We are having a large number of surveyors and staff for taking up such a huge task. No other state was having such a huge manpower,” he said.

The officials informed the CM that by the time the first phase of land resurvey was completed, officials had carried out two lakh mutations, made 92,000 first time entries and given away title deeds to 7,29,000 beneficiaries.

Officials said the land resurvey was completed in 4.30 lakh sub divisions and officials resolved 19,000 land disputes and helped save 37.57 crore to the people.

The officials briefed the CM on the action plan for the second phase of the resurvey programme when it would cover 2,000 villages. The aim is to complete this by Feb. 15, 2023, and also the distribution of land title deeds to the beneficiaries by end February.

Officials must ensure no shortage of manpower for the comprehensive land resurvey programme by taking secretariat as a base unit. Enlist the requisite staff in 15,000 village/ward secretariats, he said.



The CM also directed the officials to write personal letters to all the beneficiaries after resolving their issues of 22-A and inform them after the issuing of title deeds, and explaining to them how this would benefit them.

On survey stones, the CM asked the mines officials to enhance their production to keep stones ready by March next.

The officials informed the CM that in urban areas, teams of officials were formed and training was given to them for the land resurvey in 4,119 ward secretariats in 123 municipal corporations and municipalities and assured the CM they would complete the resurvey by end of Jan2023 by also marking the boundaries and doing

the GCP identification.



The officials said that so far, they had identified 3,37,702 acres of land pertaining to 1,16,685 government and poramboke land parcels falling under 123 municipal corporations and municipalities. The complete distribution of land title deeds in the resurveyed lands in urban areas in the state would be done by July, 2023, they said.