  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2022 India, at 75, create ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, at 75, created 'special place' for itself in world: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 26, 2022, 7:16 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: In his last Mann ki Baat of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted the year and the quick strides India made in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic to match the pace of the world and, in some areas, surpass it to create a "special place" for itself in the world.

The PM in his monthly address said this year, when India completed her 75 years of Independence, the country gained a new momentum where all countrymen performed their best.

Listing out some of the achievements of the country, Mr Modi said that the various successes of 2022 have created a special place for India all over the world.

In his address, the Prime Minister spoke about India becoming the world's fifth-largest economy, surpassing the incredible figure of 220 crore vaccines, crossing the magical export figure of $400 billion, adopting the people's resolution of "self-reliant India" as a country and welcoming the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Mr Modi also talked about India’s achievements in the space, drone and defence sectors. "2022 meaning India's might in every field. Even in the field of sports, be it the Commonwealth Games or the victory of our women's hockey team, our youth have shown tremendous potential," said the PM in his 96th episode of the monthly radio programme.

With India getting the presidency of the G-20 group, the PM said the country has to take the enthusiasm around it to new heights and make this a mass movement in 2023.

Referring to India getting the G-20 presidency, the PM said the country has to take the enthusiasm around it to new heights and make this a mass movement in 2023.

The Prime Minister also talked about the efforts to demonstrate the effectiveness of the country's traditional practises for healing the body and mind. He noted that despite the visible results, the lack of evidence-based research in the context of the scriptures on yoga and ayurveda has always been a challenge. Mr Modi said: "I am happy that in the era of evidence-based medicine, yoga and ayurveda are now standing up to the touchstone of tests of the modern era."

In this context, he talked about intensive research at the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai, according to which regular practice of yoga has reduced the risk of recurrence and the possibility of death among breast cancer patients by 15 per cent.

"This is the first example of Indian traditional medicine being tested against the stringent standards of Western methods. Also, this is the first study in which yoga has been found to improve the quality of life in women affected by breast cancer. Its long term benefits have also come to the fore," he said, adding that the Tata Memorial Centre has presented the results of its study at the European Society of Medical Oncology conference in Paris.

"In today's era, the more evidence-based Indian medical systems are, the more their acceptance will increase in the whole world. With this thought, an effort is also being made at Delhi's AIIMS," the Prime Minister said.

Noting that India has eradicated diseases such as smallpox, polio, and guinea worm, he stated that the country is also on the verge of eradicating "Kala Azar", which until recently affected 50 districts across four states but is now confined to only four districts in Bihar and Jharkhand.

For the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat' next year, the PM urged citizens to send suggestions on talking points and how to make it special.

...
Tags: 75 years of independence, prime minister modi, mann ki baaat
Location: India, Delhi


Horoscope 26 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Mohan Guruswamy | How did we do in 75 years? Clearly, better than most…
COVID cases rising in many countries, be vigilant: PM Modi to people

Latest From Nation

Security forces carried out a major defence infrastructure revamp including creation of ramps for army tanks and strengthening of BSF bunkers along border with Pakistan. (PTI Photo)

Defence infra, BSF bunkers upgraded at Pakistan border

The complainant had alleged that the petitioner sold two office units in Sandhya Techno-1, but later encroached on the same after joining hands with Incredible India Projects Pvt Ltd. — DC Image

Cops ask High Court to pave the way for realtor’s arrest

While the city lakes are shrinking at an alarming rate, the government is yet to appoint a special commission for their protection in areas within the Outer Ring Road. — Representational Image/DC

Lakes shrink in city as state delays appointment of special commissioner

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha — Twitter

Kavitha urges writers, artists to protest ‘fascist regime’



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'India develops herd immunity; BF.7 variant may not be as serious as in China'

An air passengers undergo gives sample for the COVID-19 tests at the airport, in Kolkata, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Oppn criticises govt over rising inflation, high unemployment, rupee depreciation

New Delhi: AITC MP Saugata Roy speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

KCR, 2000 leaders in 'Chalo Delhi' mode to perform special yagam

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi to participate in the two-day Rajashyamala Yagam (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

India, China see frequent face-offs along the border

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, arrives to review the security situation and operational preparedness and interect with troops in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang in April 2019. (PTI file photo)

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka': Sanjay Raut over border issue with Karnataka

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Twitter/@rautsanjay61)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->