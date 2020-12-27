Plastic to be banned in agency areas from New Year

ITDA project officer Praveen Adithya has already announced that usage of plastic will be banned in 120 villages of seven mandals in Rampachodavaram division as part of protecting the environment (Representational Image)

KAKINADA: Menace of plastic pollution in agency areas of East Godavari district has reached such enormous proportions that authorities have decided to ban use of plastics from the New Year day onwards.

An awareness programme is scheduled to be conducted in 120 villages of seven mandals under Rampachodavaram ITDA limits in this regard. Problem of plastic pollution is not confined to only urban and plain areas. Of late, due to growth of tourism, the menace has spread into interior areas as well. Many visitors are bringing water packets as well as food in plastic bags, indiscriminately discarding them after use on roads, forests as well as near waterfalls and caves. This is threatening the flora and fauna of the region on a large scale, worrying environmentalists.

ITDA project officer Praveen Adithya has already announced that usage of plastic will be banned in 120 villages of seven mandals in Rampachodavaram division as part of protecting the environment. He said check posts will be set up at Fokspeta, Seethapalli, Gudise and other gateways to the agency area. Thorough checking will be done and plastic materials seized from tourists.

To avoid inconvenience, the ITDA head has appealed to tourists that they carry all their items in cloth bags. He has instructed agency officials to create awareness among people and traders on complications arising out of plastic use. Subsequently, officials will take stringent action if any trader sells plastic covers or plastic bags or even packs anything in them.

Praveen Adithya said all village secretaries, Velugu personnel, ward, and village volunteers, apart from others, will carry out large-scale campaigns about the impending ban on plastics up to the end of December 2020. All plastic packaging will be seized from January 1, 2021 onwards.