Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2020 New strain takes Cov ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New strain takes Covid care back to basics in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 26, 2020, 4:45 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2020, 11:15 am IST
AP government has succeeded in tracing 1,040 out of 1,148 persons who had returned from the United Kingdom during last one month
As many as 982 returnees from UK have been put under quarantine (Representational image:PTI)
 As many as 982 returnees from UK have been put under quarantine (Representational image:PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: After several months, it is back to basics of Covid-19 management through tracing, testing and quarantining in Andhra Pradesh.

AP government has succeeded in tracing 1,040 out of 1,148 persons who had returned from the United Kingdom during last one month. Four of them have been found to be positive. Their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, to rule out the new strain of Coronavirus. It will take about three days to get the result.

 

As many as 982 returnees have been put under quarantine. It has been found that 16 persons provided invalid or wrong addresses, leaving the police on tenterhooks.

Health and family welfare commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said efforts are on to trace 88 of the remaining returnees from within AP while 18 belong to other states.

The commissioner requested people not to panic, as the state government is taking all precautions, including organising a dry run of Corona vaccine at five locations in Krishna district.

...
Tags: new strain of covid, uk, corona vaccine, ap covid cases
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against

About 35 arrests, dozen FIRs as UP 'love jihad' law completes one month

Results of the dry run will be reviewed to fine-tune distribution of the vaccine (Representational Image: AFP)

Corona vaccine dry run in Andhra Pradesh on December 28

A total of 1,200 people have returned to Telangana state from the UK in recent times (Representational Image:AFP)

Eight more returnees from United Kingdom test positive in Telangana

Christians wearing masks attended prayers at churches while Hindus thronged temples for the Uttara Dwara Darshan and pujas marking the Vaikuntha Ekadasi (DC Image:Narayana Rao)

Theatres turn housefull in AP; faithful throng churches, temples as Covid fear eases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CM Jagan launches distribution of houses, house sites

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

COVID-19: Eight from UK test positive after arrival in India

Municipal workers in personal protective equipment look on as passengers from United Kingdom arrive at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai (PTI)

Pokhran nuclear tests Vajpayee’s ‘most enduring contribution', says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during A.B. Vajpayee Memorial Lecture (Photo credit: Twitter)

Panchayat polls: Andhra Pradesh HC tells state and SEC to resolve issues amicably

A division bench of Justice AV Sesha Sai continued hearing a petition on Wednesday, which was filed by panchayat raj principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Representational Image)

Farmers’ unions to stage 24-hr relay hunger strike

Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, December 6 (PTI/Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham