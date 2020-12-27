Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2020 Centre accepts revis ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre accepts revised cost of Polavaram project to be Rs 55,548 Cr

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2020
Updated Dec 27, 2020, 4:22 am IST
The Union ministry of Jal Sakshi in its annual release through the Press Information Bureau here on Saturday announced the new project cost
Centre accepted the revised cost estimate of the project at `55,548 crore at the 2017-18 price level
 Centre accepted the revised cost estimate of the project at `55,548 crore at the 2017-18 price level

Vijayawada: The efforts of the YSR Congress government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to get adequate funds for the construction of the Polavaram irrigation project expeditiously  seemed to have yielded the desired result as the Centre accepted the revised cost estimate of the project at `55,548 crore at the 2017-18 price level.

The Union ministry of Jal Sakshi in its annual release through the Press Information Bureau here on Saturday announced the new project cost.

 

It may mentioned that CM had met the Union home minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat and requested them to accept the revised cost estimate to enable completion of the project so as to extend its benefits to all the targeted people and the farmers. He appealed for acceptance of revised cost estimate-2 at `55,656 crore at 2017-18 price level.

