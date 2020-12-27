Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2020 Andhra Pradesh to co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh to conduct mock Covid-19 vaccination trial tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 27, 2020, 4:41 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2020, 4:41 am IST
The state health authorities will be using a software application called 'Co-WIN' to take up the trial run
Health authorities maintain that they are coming up with an action plan to take up the vaccination programme in compliance with the guidelines issued for it (Representational Image:AFP)
 Health authorities maintain that they are coming up with an action plan to take up the vaccination programme in compliance with the guidelines issued for it (Representational Image:AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will conduct a trial run of Covid-19 vaccination programme to find out the preparedness of the health personnel roped in for the programme in Krishna district on Monday.

State health and family welfare commissioner K. Bhaskar said here on Saturday that as the Centre had selected Andhra Pradesh along with four other states for conducting a dry run of the vaccination programme, they were making all arrangements for taking it up.

 

Accordingly, the state health authorities will be using a software application called 'Co-WIN' to take up the trial run for all identified beneficiaries to check on the preparedness. No person will be administered the vaccine during the run as it was meant to be a mock drill.

Health authorities maintain that they are coming up with an action plan to take up the vaccination programme in compliance with the guidelines issued for it. The authorities will arrange the requisite amenities for the programme. The action plan also includes arranging amenities for storage of the vaccine and mobilisation of personnel for taking up the programme, and to come up with plans at the state, district and block level.

 

In Krishna district, the mock drill will be held at five centres, including government general hospital, primary health centre at Uppuluri, Purna Heart Institute, the primary health centre at Penagalur and at the urban primary health centre at Prakash Nagar.

As part of preparatory work, the state health authorities will identify health personnel for taking up the programme and upload their names in the Co-WIN app. A special team will handle any untoward incidents post-vaccination as per Centres guidelines’.

Preparing a list of treatment centres, providing two days training to health workers, keeping a tab on transport and security for the vaccine are all priority areas. The trial run will be video-recorded and will be handed over to the state and district-level task force units.

 

...
Tags: covid vaccine training, ap vaccine dry run
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A top official said the GHMC is now planning to geo-tag and map all leased properties. It has issued eviction orders to all individuals and organisations who have completed the 25-year lease period but have not renewed them

Glaring irregularities in GHMC Estate's wing

ITDA project officer Praveen Adithya has already announced that usage of plastic will be banned in 120 villages of seven mandals in Rampachodavaram division as part of protecting the environment (Representational Image)

Plastic to be banned in agency areas from New Year

BJP MLA Raja Singh. (Screengrab)

BJP MLA Raja Singh accuses Srisailam MLA of promoting Muslims in temple town

The decision to resume talks was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against three farm laws (AFP)

Farmers to talk with centre on December 29



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Oxford vaccine may become the first to get Indian regulator's nod for emergency use

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.(AFP)

Congress need not lecture us: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the launch of the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT, Healthcare Scheme to extend coverage to all residents of Jammu & Kashmir, through video conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (PTI)

Telangana adds 635 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Students attend a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine training programme at the Apollo Medskills in Hyderabad on December 22, 2020. (AFP)

Centre accepts revised cost of Polavaram project to be Rs 55,548 Cr

Centre accepted the revised cost estimate of the project at `55,548 crore at the 2017-18 price level

Kerala Guv declines permission for special Assembly session on farm laws

Kerala Assembly. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham