Andhra Pradesh to conduct mock Covid-19 vaccination trial tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will conduct a trial run of Covid-19 vaccination programme to find out the preparedness of the health personnel roped in for the programme in Krishna district on Monday.

State health and family welfare commissioner K. Bhaskar said here on Saturday that as the Centre had selected Andhra Pradesh along with four other states for conducting a dry run of the vaccination programme, they were making all arrangements for taking it up.

Accordingly, the state health authorities will be using a software application called 'Co-WIN' to take up the trial run for all identified beneficiaries to check on the preparedness. No person will be administered the vaccine during the run as it was meant to be a mock drill.

Health authorities maintain that they are coming up with an action plan to take up the vaccination programme in compliance with the guidelines issued for it. The authorities will arrange the requisite amenities for the programme. The action plan also includes arranging amenities for storage of the vaccine and mobilisation of personnel for taking up the programme, and to come up with plans at the state, district and block level.

In Krishna district, the mock drill will be held at five centres, including government general hospital, primary health centre at Uppuluri, Purna Heart Institute, the primary health centre at Penagalur and at the urban primary health centre at Prakash Nagar.

As part of preparatory work, the state health authorities will identify health personnel for taking up the programme and upload their names in the Co-WIN app. A special team will handle any untoward incidents post-vaccination as per Centres guidelines’.

Preparing a list of treatment centres, providing two days training to health workers, keeping a tab on transport and security for the vaccine are all priority areas. The trial run will be video-recorded and will be handed over to the state and district-level task force units.