U-turn will be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn: Maharashtra BJP chief

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Thackeray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Pune: State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise.

Thackeray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters.

 

"But he announced loan waiver up to only Rs 2 lakh. We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation," Patil said

"U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn," he said.

 

...
Tags: shiv sena, uddhav thackeray, bjp, chandrakant patil
Location: India, Delhi


