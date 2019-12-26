TSRTC staff’s retirement age increased

The Chief Minister’s office, in a press communiqué, said that the increase in retirement age will be applicable to all employees working in the corporation.

Hyderabad: Fulfilling a promise given to TSRTC employees before the previous Asse-mbly elections, which was reiterated during their strike, Chief Mini-ster K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday signed a file notifying an increase in employees’ superannuation age from 58 years to 60 years.

The Chief Minister’s office, in a press communiqué, said that the increase in retirement age will be applicable to all employees working in the corporation. According to the TSRTC, as many as 49,200 employees are currently working in the corporation.

Soon after the RTC staff withdrew their strike, Mr Rao had invited employees for a luncheon meeting at his official residence, the Pragathi Bhavan, where he promised to issue orders increasing their retirement age within shortest possible time.

Ashvatthama Reddy, convener, RTC trade unions joint action committee, welcomed the decision, saying Mr Rao must, however, also consider allowing those who wish to retire at 58 years, to do so.