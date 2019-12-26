Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 TSRTC staff’s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TSRTC staff’s retirement age increased

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Dec 26, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 1:50 am IST
According to the TSRTC, as many as 49,200 employees are currently working in the corporation.
The Chief Minister’s office, in a press communiqué, said that the increase in retirement age will be applicable to all employees working in the corporation.
 The Chief Minister’s office, in a press communiqué, said that the increase in retirement age will be applicable to all employees working in the corporation.

Hyderabad: Fulfilling a promise given to TSRTC employees before the previous Asse-mbly elections, which was reiterated during their strike, Chief Mini-ster K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday signed a file notifying an increase in employees’ superannuation age from 58 years to 60 years.

The Chief Minister’s office, in a press communiqué, said that the increase in retirement age will be applicable to all employees working in the corporation. According to the TSRTC, as many as 49,200 employees are currently working in the corporation.

 

Soon after the RTC staff withdrew their strike, Mr Rao had invited employees for a luncheon meeting at his official residence, the Pragathi Bhavan, where he promised to issue orders increasing their retirement age within shortest possible time.

Ashvatthama Reddy, convener, RTC trade unions joint action committee, welcomed the decision, saying Mr Rao must, however, also consider allowing those who wish to retire at 58 years, to do so.

...
Tags: tsrtc, k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

S.K. Joshi

Telangana govt push for more Eco-parks

MRDC was constituted on March 25, 2017, after repeated complaints of pollution by residents living alongside the Musi. (Representational Image)

Musi project shelved till GHMC polls

Archbishop of Hyderabad, Thumma Bala, offers prayers on Christmas at St. Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Secular nature of Indian Christianity

Official said that they are in a dilemma with regard to inviting tenders for constructing footpath beyond 309.76 km and a final call would be taken after discussing the matter with the state government.

GHMC in a fix over footpath construction



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi speaks for injured cops, damaged property

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

K Chandrashekar Rao plans mega anti-NRC meet

Leaders of the United Muslim Action Committee hold a meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

‘Has hurt me’: Bengal Guv on Mamata skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait

Vajpayee, he said, was known for his eloquence and had no enemies in the political parties. (Photo: File)

Citizenship Amendment Act: Asaduddin Owaisi to drag Centre to court

Asaduddin Owaisi

Drinking water gets costly at Tirumala after plastic ban

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham