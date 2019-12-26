Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 Sachin Tendulkar&rsq ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sachin Tendulkar’s security downgraded

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 26, 2019, 4:30 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 5:35 am IST
The committee recommended slashing of his Z+ security to Y category, along with an escort.
Sachin Tendulkar
 Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai: Following a security assessment review, the Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw the security cover of former Rajya Sabha MP and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, while that of Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has been upgraded from Y+ to Z category.

The security cover of renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in several high-profile cases, including 26/11 terror attacks of 2008, was also downgraded.

 

The changes to the present security cover were made after a state government committee conducted a review and submitted their report suggesting the measures.

The committee reviewed at least 90 prominent personalities who enjoy various levels of security cover.

Earlier, Tendulkar, who is also a Bharat Ratna awardee, was given X category security cover that included policeman shadowing him round the clock.

Tendulkar will now be given a police escort whenever he steps out of his home.

Tags: sachin tendulkar, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


