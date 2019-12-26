Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 RSS regards 130 cror ...
Nation, Current Affairs

RSS regards 130 crore population of India as Hindu society: Bhagwat

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 8:49 am IST
Bhagwat said RSS accepts one and all, thinks good of them and desired to take them to a higher level for betterment.
Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of the country and its heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, he said. (Photo: File)
 Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of the country and its heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, he said. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the Sangh regards the 130 crore people of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture.

Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of the country and its heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, he said.

 

"Entire society is ours and the Sangh aims to build such a united society," he said.

When Sangh says Hindu, it includes those who believe India is their motherland, love India, its people, water, land, animals and forests and reflects in their lives, the country's great traditions and culture, in which the whole creation is looked at with friendliness and their welfare is cared for, he said.

"The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any, is a Hindu...In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India is Hindu society," he said.

Bhagwat said RSS accepts one and all, thinks good of them and desired to take them to a higher level for betterment.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised as part of the three-day Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram of RSS members from Telangana.

"There is a famous saying that there is unity in diversity. But our country goes one step ahead. Not just unity in diversity, (it is) diversity of unity. We are not searching for unity in diversity. We are searching the unity from which the diversity came and there are different ways to achieve unity," he said.

Bhagwat said the country is Hindutvavadi by tradition.

He said eminent freedom fighter Rabindranath Tagore, in his "Swadeshi Samaj", wrote that despite some inherent contradictions between Hindus and Muslims, Hindu society was capable of finding solutions in a Hindu way to unite the nation.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mohan bhagwat, rss
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The protest will be against the alleged

'Merry Christmas everyone apart from Delhi Police': Jamia students' protest continues

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

The message of Lalu Prasad, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, was relayed by his younger son and heir-apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who met his ailing father at a hospital in the Jharkhand capital where the former Bihar Chief Minister has been admitted on health grounds. (Photo: File)

Work four times harder than you did in J'khand: Tejashwi shares Lalu's message to RJD

The incident was captured on the shop's CCTV camera. (Representational Image)

4 men wearing masks open fire at Haryana's Gurgaon shop, probe on: Police



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

4 men wearing masks open fire at Haryana's Gurgaon shop, probe on: Police

The incident was captured on the shop's CCTV camera. (Representational Image)

U-turn will be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn: Maharashtra BJP chief

(Photo: File)

MP minister says Pragya Thakur will become reason for Narendra Modi's downfall

Verma's remark came after some members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a student outfit of the Congress, raised slogans like

PM Modi speaks for injured cops, damaged property

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

K Chandrashekar Rao plans mega anti-NRC meet

Leaders of the United Muslim Action Committee hold a meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham