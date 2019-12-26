Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 NSUI opposes Pragya ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NSUI opposes Pragya Singh Thakur at varsity

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 26, 2019, 5:44 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 5:44 am IST
The students’ wing of Congress held a noisy demonstration in front of the university here to protest her presence at the university.
Pragya Singh Thakur
 Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal: National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday staged a protest at the Makhanlal Chaturvedi Nati-onal Journalism University here demanding denial of entry to BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur into the educational institution, calling her terror accused.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast incident in which six people were killed and more than 100 others injured, was visiting the university to express solidarity with two girl students who were barred from appearing the semester examination owing to shortage of attendance in the class, as per the rules of the university.

The two third semester students of MA (mass communication), Shreya Pande and Manu Sharma, staged sit-in agitation at the entrance of the university demanding revocation of the order.

Thakur held discussions with the authorities of the university and appealed to them to allow the two students to appear for examination.

Later, the university withdrew the order and allowed the two students to appear for the examination.

...
Tags: national students union of india, pragya singh thakur
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


