Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 NPR approved by BJP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NPR approved by BJP govt different, dangerous, says P Chidambaram

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2019, 11:36 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Cong leader said BJP govt has 'sinister agenda', and if BJP's motives are bonafide, they should support NPR form and design of 2010.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged that the National Population Register (NPR) approved by the BJP government was different and dangerous in terms of the "text and context" of the data collection done in 2010.

Charging that the BJP government has a "sinister agenda", he said if the BJP's motives are bonafide, the Government should unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and do not intend to link it to the controversial NRC.

 

"The BJP-led government has a larger and more sinister agenda and that is why the NPR approved by them yesterday is very dangerous and different in terms of the TEXT as well as the CONTEXT of NPR 2010. "If the BJP's motives are bonafide, let the Government unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and have no intention of linking it to the controversial NRC," he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram also said that he was happy that the BJP has released a video clip of the launch of NPR in 2010. "Please listen to the video. We were enumerating the "usual residents" of the country. The emphasis is on residency not citizenship," he said.

The Congress leader said cases have been registered against 8000 persons for anti-CAA protest in Chennai; 1300 booked in Madurai; against 1200 for taking out a candle march in Aligarh. "Long live the right to assemble peacefully guaranteed by the Constitution! "Police believe that peaceful protests are more dangerous to law and order then rape, murder and lynching," he said on Twitter.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, congress, bjp, nrc, npr
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Leading crowds to arson, violence is not leadership: Army Chief

'Deal done at mall': After quitting, JJP VP reveals details on Haryana alliance

(Left) As External Affairs Minister, with former US President Barack Obama and former US Secretary of State, Hilary Clinton in 2010.

Autobiography of S M Krishna, the man who could have been PM

His comments came after reports in a section of media said the lawmaker wrote to the administration of his constituency Hingoli in Maharashtra in support of the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which the Shiv Sena leadership has criticised. (Photo: Facebook)

Haven't written any letter, it’s fake: Sena MP on letter of support to CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'RSS's PM lies to bharat mata': Rahul on 'no detention centre' remark

‘Unfortunately, couldn’t see sun’: PM blames clouds for missing solar eclipse

(Photo: Twitter)

Cong promises 600 units of subsidised power to Delhi; AAP dares to give in Punjab, MP

Reacting to Chopra’s announcement, Kejriwal tweeted, “I am happy other parties are also adopting AAP government’s good works.” (Photo: File)

'Merry Christmas everyone apart from Delhi Police': Jamia students' protest continues

The protest will be against the alleged

Work four times harder than you did in J'khand: Tejashwi shares Lalu's message to RJD

The message of Lalu Prasad, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, was relayed by his younger son and heir-apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who met his ailing father at a hospital in the Jharkhand capital where the former Bihar Chief Minister has been admitted on health grounds. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham