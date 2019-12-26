Notices for recovery of Rs 25 lakh for damage to property sent

New Delhi: Over 60 people have been “identified for violence” in last week’s anti-citizenship law protests in Rampur and Gorakhpur districts and issued notices, asking them to explain their position or pay for the damage caused to public and private property.

Last week, over 60 shops in western Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar were sealed as part of the crackdown. The crackdown comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed to “take revenge” against the rioters.

The decision to recover damages from the alleged rioters was taken on December 21. It’s based on a 2010 order by the Allahabad high court that allows the administration to recover any losses from those who had caused it.

On December 19, the CM had said there was no place for violence in a democracy.

“In the name of opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country into a fire,” he had said. “There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All property of those who damaged public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses.”

The CM also said that those who damaged public property were caught on camera.

The Rampur administration issued notices to 28 people on Tuesday after damage of nearly `25 lakh was assessed across the district. The police had initially said the damage was worth around `15 lakh, but the final assessment put the figure at `25 lakh. Among the 28 people issued the notices are an embroidery worker and a hawker – both were arrested for violence during protests on December 21.

Rampur district magistrate Aunjaneya Singh said notices were issued to 28 people identified for violence in the protests. “They have been given seven days to respond on why action should not be taken against them, failing which proceedings will be started to recover money from them for destruction of public and private property,” he added. A 22-year-old man died of a bullet injury in Rampur on Saturday during the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.