Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 'No more ticket ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'No more tickets to government agencies on credit,' says Air India official

ANI
Published Dec 26, 2019, 8:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 8:32 pm IST
Tickets on credit are not being issued to the government departments or agencies against whom the pending dues is Rs 10 lakh or more.
Air India (AI) has stopped issuing air tickets to government agencies on credit basis, due to non-payment of dues, said the spokesperson of the public carrier on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 Air India (AI) has stopped issuing air tickets to government agencies on credit basis, due to non-payment of dues, said the spokesperson of the public carrier on Thursday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Air India (AI) has stopped issuing air tickets to government agencies on credit basis, due to non-payment of dues, said the spokesperson of the public carrier on Thursday.

“AI has stopped issuing air tickets on credit basis till the dues amount are not cleared,” said the official spokesperson.

 

Tickets on credit are not being issued to the government departments or agencies against whom the pending dues is Rs 10 lakh or more.

Around Rs 268 crore dues are pending with different government agencies, sources told ANI here.

According to sources, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Labour Commission have been exempted from the list of agencies to whom the tickets on credit will not be issued.

Sources said: “AI has started this exercise since the past three months to settle the dues (Rs 268 crore) from various government agencies through the official channel.”

“AI had also sent reminders to the concerned agencies several times regarding settlement of dues but these agencies failed to clear their dues due to which the AI management has decided to stop issuing tickets to them on credit,” added sources.

According to sources, AI has stopped issuing tickets on credit to “IB, CBI, ED, Defence and paramilitary forces among other agencies.”

“Air India has recovered around Rs 50 crore from the agencies in a recent month,” AI spokesperson told ANI.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: air india, delhi, indian government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to chief minister-designate Hemant Soren at 2 pm on December 29, an official communique said here on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on Dec 29

In the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused Congress of supporting violence in the city's streets and said it is time to

Time to punish 'tukde-tukde' gang for violence: Shah attacks Cong, AAP

Over 50 faculty members of Banaras Hindu University and affiliated colleges have issued a statement condemning the controversial amendments to the citizenship law and proposed implementation of NRC. (Photo: File)

'Not acceptable in Gandhi and Tagore's land': BHU professors condemn CAA, NRC

The BJP on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his liar jibe at the prime minister, dubbing him as

'Joothon ka sardar': BJP leader Sambit Patra takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Blindspot to backlash: PM Modi and his party misread the mood

(Photo: File)

Leading crowds to arson, violence is not leadership: Army Chief

NPR approved by BJP govt different, dangerous, says P Chidambaram

(Photo: File)

'RSS's PM lies to bharat mata': Rahul on 'no detention centre' remark

‘Unfortunately, couldn’t see sun’: PM blames clouds for missing solar eclipse

(Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham