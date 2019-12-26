Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 MP minister says Pra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MP minister says Pragya Thakur will become reason for Narendra Modi's downfall

ANI
Published Dec 26, 2019, 8:28 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 8:28 am IST
'I got to know that girls shouted slogans like 'throw the terrorist out' on seeing her (Pragya Thakur),' Verma said.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Wednesday said that Pragya Singh Thakur will become the reason for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's downfall.

"I got to know that girls shouted slogans like 'throw the terrorist out' on seeing her (Pragya Thakur). Children are seeing Pragya on TV, that she is fighting on a plane, or on a train and even on the roads. She is behaving as though she is above the President now. She will surely become the reason for Narendra Modi's downfall," Verma told ANI.

Thakur, who had gone to meet girl students who were protesting over an attendance issue in the university, said that she will take action against those involved in raising slogans against her.

"The NSUI members raised slogans that I am a terrorist. These slogans are illegal and undignified. Abusing someone who occupies a constitutional post and insulting a woman sanyasi is anti-national in nature. I will definitely act on this. We cannot have mercy on anarchic elements, else they will grow in number. Action is necessary," she said.

 

Tags: sajjan singh verma, pragya thakur, narendra modi, congress, bjp
Location: India, Delhi


