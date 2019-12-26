Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 Mohammad Azharuddin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mohammad Azharuddin missing from Telangana political scene

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Dec 26, 2019, 6:01 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 6:01 am IST
Azharuddin had campaigned for the Mahakutami and was one of the star campaigners during the 2018 general election.
Hyderabad: Since his election as president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, ace cricketer and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Mohammad Azharuddin is staying away from active politics.

Though there is much opposition to and public protests regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, the party’s working president has not reacted or given his opinion on the burning issue.

 

The Congress, which is under tremendous pressure from minority community leaders, wants him to be present at the rally to be held on December 28 against the CAA and NRC in the capital city. Mr Azharuddin had campaigned for the Mahakutami and was one of the star campaigners during the 2018 general election.

During the Lok Sabha elections, the former captain of the Indian cricket team had shown interest in contesting the Secunderabad seat but did not get it and there were rumours of his leaving the Congress and joining the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

He denied it and stayed with the Congress but recently he has been seen often in the company of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and Congress leaders are saying that he is maintaining good relations with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr Rama Rao.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


