Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 'Merry Christma ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Merry Christmas everyone apart from Delhi Police': Jamia students' protest continues

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2019, 9:38 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 9:38 am IST
Students decorated the road outside the university with Christmas finery and carried on their protest, voicing dissent against the new law.
The protest will be against the alleged "state-sponsored crackdown on anti-CAA and NRC protests and on the Muslim community". (Photo: File)
 The protest will be against the alleged "state-sponsored crackdown on anti-CAA and NRC protests and on the Muslim community". (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act celebrated Christmas even as their agitation entered its 13th day on Wednesday.

They were joined in the Christmas celebrations by social activist Swami Agnivesh. Students decorated the road outside the university with Christmas finery and carried on their protest, voicing dissent against the new law.

 

A student dressed up as Santa Claus was carrying a poster which read, 'Merry Christmas everyone apart from Delhi Police', expressing the students' anger towards the force for its alleged brutality on them on December 15 when the police personnel had entered the campus and lathicharged" them after violent protests outside.

"Jamia's Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb honours all religions and recognises the essential oneness behind the seemingly different paths to God. We celebrated Christmas on the 13th day of our protests," a Jamia students' group said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises members from various political outfits active on the campus, has called for a gherao of the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan on December 27.

The protest will be against the alleged "state-sponsored crackdown on anti-CAA and NRC protests and on the Muslim community".

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: citizenship act protests, citizenship amendment act, nrc, delhi protests, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

NPR approved by BJP govt different, dangerous, says P Chidambaram

'RSS's PM lies to bharat mata': Rahul on 'no detention centre' remark

(Photo: Twitter)

‘Unfortunately, couldn’t see sun’: PM blames clouds for missing solar eclipse

Reacting to Chopra’s announcement, Kejriwal tweeted, “I am happy other parties are also adopting AAP government’s good works.” (Photo: File)

Cong promises 600 units of subsidised power to Delhi; AAP dares to give in Punjab, MP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Work four times harder than you did in J'khand: Tejashwi shares Lalu's message to RJD

The message of Lalu Prasad, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, was relayed by his younger son and heir-apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who met his ailing father at a hospital in the Jharkhand capital where the former Bihar Chief Minister has been admitted on health grounds. (Photo: File)

RSS regards 130 crore population of India as Hindu society: Bhagwat

Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of the country and its heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, he said. (Photo: File)

4 men wearing masks open fire at Haryana's Gurgaon shop, probe on: Police

The incident was captured on the shop's CCTV camera. (Representational Image)

U-turn will be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn: Maharashtra BJP chief

(Photo: File)

MP minister says Pragya Thakur will become reason for Narendra Modi's downfall

Verma's remark came after some members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a student outfit of the Congress, raised slogans like
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham