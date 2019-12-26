Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 JCO, woman die as Pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

JCO, woman die as Pak violates ceasefire again

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Dec 26, 2019, 5:39 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 5:39 am IST
The officials said that the firing from across the LoC in Baramulla district started at around 11.30 am on Wednesday and continued for some time.
The Army officials here said that the JCO whose name they withheld till his family is informed was killed in “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by the Pakistani troops.
 The Army officials here said that the JCO whose name they withheld till his family is informed was killed in “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by the Pakistani troops.

Srinagar: A day after Army’s Northern Command chief Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh visited the Indian formations and units along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir to review the ‘security situation and operational and logistic preparedness’, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and woman resident were killed in Pakistani firing and shelling the Hajipir and nearby Rampur sectors of the de-facto border on Wednesday.

The Army officials here said that the JCO whose name they withheld till his family is informed was killed in “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by the Pakistani troops. They added that the Indian troops retaliated to the Pakistani firing “strongly and befittingly”.

 

The officials said that the firing from across the LoC in Baramulla district started at around 11.30 am on Wednesday and continued for some time. Some of the mortar shells landed in nearby civilian areas, resulting into the injuries to two civilians, they said.

The police sources said that one of the injured civilians — a woman identified as Naseema Begum — later succumbed in a local hospital.

On Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Singh had during his visit of Kashmir reviewed the overall security situation in the Valley. Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that the Northern Command chief, accompanied by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, visited the formations and units along the LoC where he was briefed by commanders on ground regarding the “operational and logistic preparedness”. The spokesman said, “He also urged the officers and jawans to continue with the vigil and give a befitting response to any misadventure from across.”

Meanwhile, a report from winter capital Jammu said that the Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday night fired mortars and small arms to target Border Security Force positions along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Several mortar shells landed in civilian areas close to the IB’s Chandwa belt in the Hiranagar sector, triggering protests by local residents on Wednesday.

The BSF while confirming it said that its men gave a befitting reply, leading to a skirmish which continued throughout the night. No casualties were reported, however.

The police said that the people from affected village Channtanda poured out on the streets on Wednesday to chant anti-Pakistan slogans.

...
Tags: line of control, junior commissioned officer
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath leads anti-CAA rally

Arundhati Roy (Photo: PTI)

Give wrong information for NPR: Author-activist Arundhati Roy

The crackdown comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed to “take revenge” against the rioters. (Photo: File)

Notices for recovery of Rs 25 lakh for damage to property sent

Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin missing from Telangana political scene



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi speaks for injured cops, damaged property

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

K Chandrashekar Rao plans mega anti-NRC meet

Leaders of the United Muslim Action Committee hold a meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

‘Has hurt me’: Bengal Guv on Mamata skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait

Vajpayee, he said, was known for his eloquence and had no enemies in the political parties. (Photo: File)

Citizenship Amendment Act: Asaduddin Owaisi to drag Centre to court

Asaduddin Owaisi

Drinking water gets costly at Tirumala after plastic ban

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham