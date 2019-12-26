Hemant Soren meets Sonia Gandhi, says govt will last full term

Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren meets Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. Mr Soren invited Mrs Gandhi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his swearing-in ceremony scheduled in Ranchi on December 29. He said the three-party coalition will provide a stable government that will last the full five-year term. — PTI

New Delhi: After securing a clear majority for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

After the meeting he said, “I had come to invite the Congress President. She has assured me that Rahulji will come to the swearing in ceremony.”

The coalition will provide a stable government that will last the full five-year term,” he added.

He was accompanied by Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and R.P.N. Singh, who is the party’s in-charge for Jharkhand.

Insiders say the division of portfolios has been decided between the alliance partners and it is likely be announced after the swearing-in.

The JMM had contested 43 seats the Congress 31 and the RJD 7 seats. Even as the JMM led the charge, Congress did well for itself by improving its tally from six to 16 seats. The result came a surprise for the party too as the state unit was faction-ridden.

On whether he will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders, Soren said, “When we were fighting elections, I saw them as BJP, but now I see them as Prime Minister and home minister (Amit Shah).”

He said a number things have to be taken care of in Jharkhand on priority. Soren, who arrived here in the afternoon, is also expected to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and invite him for the function.