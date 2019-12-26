Give wrong information for NPR: Author-activist Arundhati Roy

New Delhi: Stoking a fresh controversy, author-activist Arundhati Roy said on Wednesday that when officials come to collect data for the National Population Register (NPR), people should give them false information about their names and addresses.

Roy was speaking at a protest in New Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

“When officials visit your home for NPR and ask you your name, give them names like Ranga-Billa, Kungfu-Katta,” Roy said at the Delhi University protest. She said people should give the PM’s residence as their address, and agree on a mobile number everyone will give to the officials. She said the NRC was targeting the Muslims of India.

Roy said officials would visit people’s homes for the NPR exercise to collect names, addresses and other data.

“They will visit your homes, take your names, phone numbers and ask for documents like Aadhaar and driving licences. The NPR will become the database for NRC... We need to fight against it and have a plan. When they visit your home, give them a different name... A lot of subversion is needed, we aren’t born to face lathis and bullets.”