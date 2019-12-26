Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 Drinking water gets ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Drinking water gets costly at Tirumala after plastic ban

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Dec 26, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 1:53 am IST
The TTD had earlier made an announcement that all use of plastic would be completely banned at Tirumala from January 1, 2020.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirupati: Consequent to the blanket ban imposed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on the usage of plastic atop the holy Hindu hill town of Tirum-ala, traders, involved in the supply of drinking water packed in 20-litre bubble-topped cans, are having a field day, jacking up the prices and allegedly fleecing pilgrims looking for drinking water.

The TTD had earlier made an announcement that all use of plastic wo-uld be completely banned at Tirumala from January 1, 2020. As part of the ban, the temple authorities ba-nned packaged drinking water in plastic bottles, because of which pilgrims are facing tough times as the price of packaged drinking water has soared over the past few days.

 

Following the ban, several brands involved in supply of packaged mineral water bottles have impos-ed a self-restriction and stopped the supply, which impacted packaged drinking water supply.

Taking advantage of the situation, water suppliers have started charging shopkeepers `80 per 20 litres of water, which previously used to cost between `10 and `20 each.

As a result, shopkeepers at Tirumala are forced to sell a 250 ml glass of water at `5 to pilgrims. Though the TTD has been operating a number of Jala Prasadam units (RO purified water kiosks) at different points across Tirumala, supplying drinking water for free, the devotees who are used to drink mineral water during travelling have been finding it hard ever since the ban on packaged drinking water was announced.

Srikanth Sirisiri, a devotee from Thandur, Vikarabad district, Telangana, told this newspaper that he spent nearly `300 to quench the thirst of his family of four members in a single day.

“We know that the TTD has set Jala Prasadam kiosks to supply free drinking water. But, we used to drink mineral water, especially while traveling. Since we cannot carry water bottles with us, we are going to places with mineral water cans. Traders are overcharging us by selling water at exorbitant prices,” Mr Sirisiri said.

Deccan Chronicle independently found out that traders and suppliers are making windfall profits in this situation. A cup of water of 250 ml, tapped from water cans is being sold at Rs 5, eventually leading to a gain Rs 400 — selling around 80 cups per can of each 20,000 ml of water.

Speaking to this newspaper, P. Naveen Kumar Reddy, convener, Rayalaseema Porata Samiti, opined that the TTD should have provided more alternatives other than Jala Prasadams to provide water to devotees.

“We welcome the decision taken by the TTD to impose a complete ban on usage of plastic bottles at Tirumala. But, the Devasthanam should have created viable alternatives before the ban,” he said.

...
Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanam, drinking water
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

S.K. Joshi

Telangana govt push for more Eco-parks

MRDC was constituted on March 25, 2017, after repeated complaints of pollution by residents living alongside the Musi. (Representational Image)

Musi project shelved till GHMC polls

Archbishop of Hyderabad, Thumma Bala, offers prayers on Christmas at St. Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Secular nature of Indian Christianity

Official said that they are in a dilemma with regard to inviting tenders for constructing footpath beyond 309.76 km and a final call would be taken after discussing the matter with the state government.

GHMC in a fix over footpath construction



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi speaks for injured cops, damaged property

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

K Chandrashekar Rao plans mega anti-NRC meet

Leaders of the United Muslim Action Committee hold a meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

‘Has hurt me’: Bengal Guv on Mamata skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait

Vajpayee, he said, was known for his eloquence and had no enemies in the political parties. (Photo: File)

Citizenship Amendment Act: Asaduddin Owaisi to drag Centre to court

Asaduddin Owaisi

All Indians are Hindu, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham