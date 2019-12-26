Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 Cong promises 600 un ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong promises 600 units of subsidised power to Delhi; AAP dares to give in Punjab, MP

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Elections for 70 Delhi Assembly seat are likely to be held by January end or the first week of February next year.
Reacting to Chopra’s announcement, Kejriwal tweeted, “I am happy other parties are also adopting AAP government’s good works.” (Photo: File)
 Reacting to Chopra’s announcement, Kejriwal tweeted, “I am happy other parties are also adopting AAP government’s good works.” (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress on Wednesday promised subsidised power up to 600 units a month to people here, if it is voted to power in assembly polls next year, prompting the AAP government to dare it to first prove its intention by enforcing the scheme in states already being ruled by it.

Addressing a Congress rally in Wazirpur area, the party’s Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra said his party would provide relief to Delhiites using up to 600 units of power every month, if it is voted to power.

 

Elections for 70 Delhi Assembly seat are likely to be held by January end or the first week of February next year.

Reacting to Chopra’s announcement, Kejriwal tweeted, “I am happy other parties are also adopting AAP government’s good works.” He, however, asked the Congress to first replicate the promised scheme in states already being ruled by it to assure people of its intention.

 “Congress should first do this in states like Punjab, Rajasthan & MP ruled by it. Otherwise people will take it as a false election gimmick,” Kejriwal added in his tweet.

Not to be left behind, Chopra sought to remind Kejriwal that the AAP had just raised the subsidy in the scheme launched by the Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi.

“Kejriwal ji, you are forgetting that subsidy on electricity began in the Sheila Dikshit’s regime, you have just raised the subsidy. I assure Delhiites that the Congress will provide relief on consumption of power up to 600 units and it will a significant part of our manifesto,” Chopra tweeted.  In 2015 assembly polls, the AAP had routed both the BJP and Congress by securing an absolute majority, winning 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP had managed to secure just 3 seats while the Congress had drawn a blank.

Banking on a string of freebies including free water and power supply, tue ruling AAP has asserted to better its previous electoral record.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: arvind kejriwal, aap, congress, delhi assembly elections 2020
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

NPR approved by BJP govt different, dangerous, says P Chidambaram

'RSS's PM lies to bharat mata': Rahul on 'no detention centre' remark

(Photo: Twitter)

‘Unfortunately, couldn’t see sun’: PM blames clouds for missing solar eclipse

The protest will be against the alleged

'Merry Christmas everyone apart from Delhi Police': Jamia students' protest continues



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Merry Christmas everyone apart from Delhi Police': Jamia students' protest continues

The protest will be against the alleged

Work four times harder than you did in J'khand: Tejashwi shares Lalu's message to RJD

The message of Lalu Prasad, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, was relayed by his younger son and heir-apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who met his ailing father at a hospital in the Jharkhand capital where the former Bihar Chief Minister has been admitted on health grounds. (Photo: File)

RSS regards 130 crore population of India as Hindu society: Bhagwat

Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of the country and its heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, he said. (Photo: File)

4 men wearing masks open fire at Haryana's Gurgaon shop, probe on: Police

The incident was captured on the shop's CCTV camera. (Representational Image)

U-turn will be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn: Maharashtra BJP chief

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham