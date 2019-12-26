Citizenship Amendment Act: Asaduddin Owaisi to drag Centre to court

Hyderabad: Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is said to have agreed to explore the possibilities of taking legal recourse pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NCR) under Article 131 of the Constitution.

Article 131 talks about the original and exclusive jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of India. It talks about the fact that the Supreme Court shall have an exclusive jurisdiction in disputes which arise between the Government of India and some states in India, between the Government of India and one or more states on one side and some other states on the other and between two states.

These disputes can be taken up by the Supreme Court only when there is a question on law or a fact depending upon the extent of the legal right involved.

A delegation of the United Muslim Action Committee consisting of religious and community leaders led by AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP and barrister, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Wednesday met Rao and discussed issues around the case.

Owaisi brought Article 131 to the notice of Rao and the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under the Article and he also explained that present cases filed before the Supreme Court under the Article 32 of the Constitution and the state government can move under Article 131 since the issue is involved with fundamental rights.

Responding to Owaisi's suggestion, the chief minister is said have told him that he will seek the legal opinion of legal experts of the Supreme Court and take a final decision in next few days.

Sources in the delegation revealed that though Rao had instructed his party leaders to participate in the public meetings organised by the MIM along with other parties, he did not agree with the suggestion from some of the members in the delegation to take out massive rallies in protest of the CAA , NPR and NRC.

Sources pointed out that Rao made it clear that he had intelligence inputs of that some miscreants are waiting for an opportunity to disturb the law and order in the state and massive rallies would be the perfect opportunities to create trouble.

Sources further revealed that the chief minister also made it clear to the delegation that only through peaceful protest could they build pressure on the centre and if any sort of violence takes place, then the movement will be diluted.