Nation Current Affairs 26 Dec 2019 All Indians are Hind ...
Nation, Current Affairs

All Indians are Hindu, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Dec 26, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2019, 1:45 am IST
RSS chief says one may disagree with the definition, but that’s what Sangh thinks.
RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat
 RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat

Hyderabad: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that all 130 crore people residing in India were “Hindus”.

“We have a specific definition of who a Hindu is. We think anyone who loves this country and wants its progress is a Hindu. So all 130 crore people in this country are Hindus. Of course, this is what we think. You may disagree with our definition,” he said.

 

Mr Bhagwat was speaking at Rashtriya Swayam-sevak Sangh’s Vijay Sank-alpa Sibiram at Saroor-nagar Indoor Stadium here.

The meeting was attended by over 8,000 swayam sevaks, who also participated in exercises and prayers. Thousands turned up as spectators to the event.

Large cardboard cut-outs of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Rani Lakshmibai, Swami Vive-kananda and Kumaram-bheem were set up at vantage positions in the stadium. Lined up on either side of the road leading to the entrance were stalls selling RSS literature, Hegdewar’s biography and even Narendra Modi’s biography.

Mr Bhagwat began his speech in an abstract way, by defining the word ‘vijay (success)’ in the Vijay Sankalpa Sibiram. “Who-se victory is it that we seek? What kind? As RSS, we are people who work towards the victory of the world. This is called “Dharma Vijay”, wherein we don’t look for credit or fame and only aim to alleviate the pain of others,” he said.

He said that this was different from Asura Vijay, wanted by people who only care to “spread their suffering”, and Dhana Vijay, wanted by those who cared for their own vanity.

Speaking from Rabind-ranath Tagore’s “Swade-shi Samaj”, he said, “Tagore had said the British thought Hindus and Muslims would fight and destroy each other. However, he said the British would be proved wrong. He said both will work together but based on a solution the Hindus will formulate.” He quickly added that these were Tagore’s words and not his. The RSS boss also said that the Sangh considered any person who loved “Bharat” and considered it his home an Indian. Mr Bhagwat said the world was looking for solutions and India, a “Vishwa-guru”, would provide them. “The world is waiting for India to stand up. But no one will come to help us get up. We have to do it on our own,” he said.

...
Tags: mohan bhagwat, rss
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

S.K. Joshi

Telangana govt push for more Eco-parks

MRDC was constituted on March 25, 2017, after repeated complaints of pollution by residents living alongside the Musi. (Representational Image)

Musi project shelved till GHMC polls

Archbishop of Hyderabad, Thumma Bala, offers prayers on Christmas at St. Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Secular nature of Indian Christianity

Official said that they are in a dilemma with regard to inviting tenders for constructing footpath beyond 309.76 km and a final call would be taken after discussing the matter with the state government.

GHMC in a fix over footpath construction



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi speaks for injured cops, damaged property

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

K Chandrashekar Rao plans mega anti-NRC meet

Leaders of the United Muslim Action Committee hold a meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

‘Has hurt me’: Bengal Guv on Mamata skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait

Vajpayee, he said, was known for his eloquence and had no enemies in the political parties. (Photo: File)

Citizenship Amendment Act: Asaduddin Owaisi to drag Centre to court

Asaduddin Owaisi

NPR will serve as NRC's database; give wrong names, addresses: Arundhati Roy

She said that CAA and NRC were not only against Muslims also against Dalits, tribals and poor people in the country. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham