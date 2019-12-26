4 men wearing masks open fire at Haryana's Gurgaon shop, probe on: Police

The incident was captured on the shop's CCTV camera. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon: Four men, wearing masks, opened fire at a shop in Gurgaon on Tuesday.

However, the shopkeeper, Sachin Goyal, and his staff managed to drive away the men before they could cause harm. The men soon fled from the spot.

The incident was captured on the shop's CCTV camera.

"Four men wearing masks came to Sachin Goyal's shop. They asked for a cigarette but he refused, following which they fired at him. Goyal and the workers in his shop fought back bravely. The assailants ran away. We have registered a case," police official of Gurgaon, Preetpal Singh, said.

The police are making efforts to identify and arrest the men with the help of the CCTV footage.

