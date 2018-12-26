search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Willing to ally with Congress to defeat BJP in 2019 polls: Shivpal Yadav

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
Yadav also said that Ram temple should not come up on a land which was under dispute.
Yadav was in Bareilly Tuesday night to take part in a programme. (Photo: File)
 Yadav was in Bareilly Tuesday night to take part in a programme. (Photo: File)

Bareilly: Rebel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, who recently floated the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), has said he was willing to join hands with the Congress to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

To a question on the possibility of coalitions for the next year's Lok Sabha polls, he said, "We have our party's organisation in 75 districts of the state...the party has decided to contest all the seats against the BJP...to defeat the BJP, we can also enter into an alliance with the Congress".

 

Yadav was in Bareilly Tuesday night to take part in a programme.

The estranged uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stressed that all those talking about forming a morcha (rally) to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should also talk to his party which was ready to deliberate on the issue.

On the controversy over Lord Hanuman, the rebel leader said, "He is a God and those who are out to confine him to a particular caste have a very narrow mindset".

Yadav also said that Ram temple should not come up on a land which was under dispute.

"Lot of land is lying around River Saryu...if the temple is built there, I am also ready to contribute to it," he said, while asserting that the Supreme Court's verdict in the matter should not be defied.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up a batch of petitions for hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on January 4.

...
Tags: shivpal yadav, pragatisheel samajwadi party (lohia), bjp, congress, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP making false claims about crop insurance to farmers: Mamata

Banerjee is a strident critic of the BJP and among the foremost opposition leaders against it. (Photo: File)

'Only 3 castes called for President's guards'; Court seeks Centre's reply

The court was hearing a PIL by Haryana resident Gaurav Yadav, who sought setting aside of the recruitment of President's Bodyguard which was held on September 4, 2017 as only three castes -- Jats, Rajputs and Jat Sikhs were invited for it. (Representational Image)

Owaisi slams Noida police directive against offering namaz in public places

The directive was conveyed by police in Sector 58 in Noida, to a private company, saying its employees were found to be offering namaz without authorisation from the administration. (Photo: File)

Rocker launcher, explosives: Busted ISIS group was ready to target VIPs

'Large quantities of explosive material, weapons and ammunition including a country made rocket launcher have been recovered so far,' NIA IG Alok Mittal said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

‘Thieves are being purified’: Sena takes swipe at PM for power like oxygen remarks

The Shiv Sena said that the government’s move to snoop on computers and mobile phones was not a sign of a real democracy but its “restlessness” to stay in power. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham