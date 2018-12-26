search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
This was Rao’s first meeting with Modi after the former won the assembly elections to return to power in Telangana.
TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi

This was Rao’s first meeting with Modi after the former won the assembly elections to return to power in Telangana.

 

He discussed a variety of issues with the prime minister, including release of funds for 10 backward districts, setting up of a separate high court for Telangana, Kendriya Vidyalayas in new district and an IIIT in Karimnagar district.

His meeting with Modi came a few days after he met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Sunday and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, who is in Delhi since Monday night, also plans to meet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that he would visit Hyderabad in the coming days to meet Rao.

He said he would meet Rao after January 6 in Hyderabad as he could not be in Delhi on December 25 and 26 as planned earlier.

Earlier, the TRS chief had planned to meet Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi at the residence of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Tags: trs, k chandrsekhar rao, pm modi, telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




