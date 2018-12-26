search on deccanchronicle.com
Rocker launcher, explosives: Busted ISIS group was ready to target VIPs

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Dec 26, 2018, 5:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 5:57 pm IST
The terror module called 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' was planning to carry out blasts in north India, including Delhi, officials said.
'Large quantities of explosive material, weapons and ammunition including a country made rocket launcher have been recovered so far,' NIA IG Alok Mittal said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: A terror module inspired by the ISIS, planning to target important personalities and security installations, has been traced, officials said on Wednesday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 10 people following multiple raids in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

The terror module called 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' was planning to carry out blasts in north India, especially in the national capital, officials said.

 

“We conducted searches at 17 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with a new ISIS module styled as 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' which was in an advance stage of carrying out a series of blasts,” NIA Inspector General Alok Mittal said.

Searches have been conducted in Delhi’s Seelampur and Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, Hapur, Meerut and Lucknow.

Large quantities of explosive material, weapons and ammunition including a country made rocket launcher have been recovered so far,” the IG said.

Mittal also said that total amount worth Rs 7.5 lakh has been recovered and nearly 100 mobile phone, 135 SIM cards, laptops and memory have also been seized.

The searches are still underway.

The leader of the gang has been identified as Mufti Sohail who stays in Delhi and is a native of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh where he works at a mosque.

Mittal said the level of preparedness suggests that the group aimed to carry out explosions in near future by remote control blasts and fidayeen attacks.

“This is a new ISIS-inspired module, they were in touch with a foreign agent. Identities are yet to be established,” he added.

The group was under NIA surveillance for some time following inputs of their suspicious activities, officials said.

(With inputs from ANI)

