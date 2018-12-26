search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Only 3 castes called for President's guards'; Court seeks Centre's reply

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2018, 6:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 6:09 pm IST
A bench issued notice to MoD, Chief of the Army Staff, Commandant of President's Bodyguard and Director, Army Recruitment, on petition.
The court was hearing a PIL by Haryana resident Gaurav Yadav, who sought setting aside of the recruitment of President's Bodyguard which was held on September 4, 2017 as only three castes -- Jats, Rajputs and Jat Sikhs were invited for it. (Representational Image)
 The court was hearing a PIL by Haryana resident Gaurav Yadav, who sought setting aside of the recruitment of President's Bodyguard which was held on September 4, 2017 as only three castes -- Jats, Rajputs and Jat Sikhs were invited for it. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought response of the centre and the Chief of the Army Staff on a plea alleging that only three castes were considered for recruitment to the President's Bodyguard.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Sanjeev Narula issued notice to the Ministry of Defence, Chief of the Army Staff, Commandant of the President's Bodyguard and Director, Army Recruitment, on the petition.

 

"Reply shall be filed within four weeks. Rejoinder, if any, shall be filed before the next date. List on May 8, 2019," the bench said.

The court was hearing a PIL by Haryana resident Gaurav Yadav, who sought setting aside of the recruitment of President's Bodyguard which was held on September 4, 2017 as only three castes -- Jats, Rajputs and Jat Sikhs were invited for it.

The petitioner said he belonged to Ahir/Yadav caste and fulfilled all the eligibility criteria of recruitment as President's Bodyguard except caste and sought that he be recruited for the post.

The petition, filed through advocate Ram Naresh Yadav, said the "preferential treatment" provided to the three castes has deprived other citizens, who were also eligible, of the opportunity of recruitment.

"The recruitment criteria so formulated and followed contains an arbitrary classification which is based on caste and henceforth, it being in the nature of class legislation, stands in complete violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India. Also, the recruitment process stands in violation of Article 15(1) which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, religion, caste, sex, colour and place of birth," the plea alleged.

It said there was discrimination in the recruitment process on the basis of caste and that Article provides for non-discrimination by the state in employment to public office.

"However, in the present case, since only three castes were allowed to be recruited to the office of Presidential Bodyguards, which is indeed a public office, there is violation of Article 16 as well," it alleged.

The petition sought quashing of the recruitment policy based on caste/ region/ religion in the President's Bodyguard and issuance of a direction to the Army to conduct the recruitment on non-discriminate grounds.

"Quash the recruitment of the President's Bodyguard as the same being unconstitutional and against the fundamental right of the citizens of India," it said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court had refused to entertain a PIL on the issue, saying it does not get into these kind of PILs.

...
Tags: delhi high court, chief of army staff, army recruitment, president's bodyguard, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Owaisi slams Noida police directive against offering namaz in public places

The directive was conveyed by police in Sector 58 in Noida, to a private company, saying its employees were found to be offering namaz without authorisation from the administration. (Photo: File)

Rocker launcher, explosives: Busted ISIS group was ready to target VIPs

'Large quantities of explosive material, weapons and ammunition including a country made rocket launcher have been recovered so far,' NIA IG Alok Mittal said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

‘Thieves are being purified’: Sena takes swipe at PM for power like oxygen remarks

The Shiv Sena said that the government’s move to snoop on computers and mobile phones was not a sign of a real democracy but its “restlessness” to stay in power. (Photo: File)

Sikh protestors deface Rajiv Chowk signboard in Delhi’s Connaught Place

‘A Prime Minister of India represents all communities, be it Hindus, Muslims or Sikhs,’ said the protestors as they blackened the word ‘Rajiv’ on the signboard. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham