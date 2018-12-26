search on deccanchronicle.com
NIA raids 16 locations in UP, Delhi after new ISIS module traced; 10 held

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 26, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 1:23 pm IST
The new module is called 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam'.
'The searches are going on,' an NIA spokesperson said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: At least 10 people were detained by the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday for their alleged involvement with ISIS-inspired terror module, officials said.

The probe agency conducted searches across 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi in connection with its probe into a new ISIS module, officials said.

 

The new module is called 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam'.

"The searches are going on," an NIA spokesperson said.

The ministry of home affairs in December 2017 had said that the NIA along with state security agencies arrested 103 accused in cases against ISIS cadres/sympathisers, maximum number of people being from Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 103 arrests, 17 were arrested from Uttar Pradesh, 16 each from Maharashtra and Telangana, 14 from Kerala, 8 from Karnataka, 6 from Madhya Pradesh, 5 each from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, 4 each from Uttrakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat, 2 from Bihar and 1 each from Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

More details are awaited.

Tags: nia, isis, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




