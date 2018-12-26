Narendra Modi behind KCR’s 'Federal Front', alleges Congress

Hyderabad: Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was behind the Federal Front proposed by TRS president and Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister is on a four-day tour to rally allies for his proposed front and is due to meet Mr Modi on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Mr Gowda said, referring to the West Bengal Chief Minister, “To benefit the BJP politically, Mr Rao is trying to form the Federal Front. The Congress is confident that Ms Mamata Banerjee and other leaders will stay with the Congress. Everyone knows that Mr KCR is helping the Prime Minister.”

He said the BJP feared the Congress’ grand alliance.

“The Right to Information Act is being disposed of as the corruption of Mr Modi and Amit Shah will come out. The CBI and RBI are also being used as they wish,” Mr Gowda said.

On the Rafale deal, the Congress spokesperson said, “The BJP has misled the Supreme Court. The CAG has not given any report to the PAC. Being a PAC member I know it. Why the defence minister not revealing the price of the Rafale jet? Anil Ambani was benefited by thousands of crores of rupees in the deal.”