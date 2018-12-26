search on deccanchronicle.com
India may launch coordinated operation to flush out Indian insurgents from Myanmar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 26, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
'Growing ties between India, China and Myanmar has reduced comfort level of Indian insurgents in Myanmar, China', sources said.
Security sources said that military cooperation between India and Myanmar was also at its best. (Representational Image | PTI)
Guwahati: India may launch a coordinated operation with Myanmar army soon to flush out Indian militants holed up in neighbouring Myanmar.

Disclosing that movement of Indian insurgents is now restricted to Taga area of Myanmar, authoritative security sources told Deccan Chronicle that growing bilateral relationship between India, China and Myanmar has reduced the comfort level of Indian insurgent groups not only in Myanmar but in frontier provinces of China also.

 

Pointing out that India and China have increased strategic communications after an agreement was signed on security cooperation between the Ministry of Home Affairs and China's Ministry of Public Security in October this year, security sources said that intelligence inputs indicate that top insurgent leader like Ulfa-I chief Paresh Baruah has been compelled to keep changing his hideouts every fortnightly.

According to security sources, top insurgent leader Paresh Baruah is believed to have been shuttling between Taga in Myanmar and Ruili town, in Dehong prefecture of southern China’s Yunan province.

Referring that Ulfa-I chief and some other militant leaders may have been getting some supports still in China but very discreetly, security sources said that China has withdrawn all logistic or other kinds of protections which were available to Indian insurgent leaders readily in China.

Security sources said that military cooperation between India and Myanmar was also at its best.

Admitting that Myanmar has not launched any operations to flush out Indian insurgent from its territory, security sources, however, said that free movement of Indian insurgents in Myanmar has been stopped.

Admitting that there have been some instances in which Indian insurgents were found to have been buying peace from lower rung security officials of Myanmar, security sources said that steps have been taken to check it.

Security sources, however, said that there have been some technical reasons preventing Myanmar from launching operations in Taga region where a majority of Indian insurgents are holed up.

Informing that the Government of Myanmar has entered into a ceasefire agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Khaplang faction) and Taga area has been marked as ceasefire zone, security sources said that Indian insurgents, taking the advantage of the ceasefire agreement, are holed up in the same ceasefire zone.

Though security sources refused to reveal the exact locations and strength of Indian insurgent groups in Myanmar, security sources said that more than 500 Indian insurgents are holed up in Myanmar.

Indicating that some new recruits in outlawed Ulfa-I and anti-talk faction of NDFB are willing to surrender, security sources said that some NDFB cadres have surrendered recently and some more may come out soon.

...
Tags: indian militants, indo-myanmar joint operation, insurgency
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




