HD Kumaraswamy's order, ‘shoot mercilessly’ caught on video

Hubballi: Facing widespread criticism from Opposition parties for directing police officials to shoot the killers of a Janata Dal (Secular) leader in Maddur, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has clarified that he did not actually mean to say that the perpetrators of the brutal crime should be killed but wanted them to be flushed out from their hideout as soon as possible.

Making it clear that his statement was merely an emotional outburst, the Chief Minister said in Vijayapura on Tuesday that what he had said on Monday should be construed as ‘smoke out’ and not ‘shoot the killers’ as was ‘interpreted’ earlier.

Maintaining that his earlier statement was a slip of the tongue, Mr Kumaraswamy said he will visit Maddur and also directed police officials to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to book.

On Monday, after the murder took place, the CM in a telephonic conversation with a senior official that was caught on camera, had made the controversial ‘shoot’ remark with the audio going viral on Tuesday triggering outrage among several Opposition leaders who condemned the statement. The Chief Minister said he acted in a fit of rage as he knew the victim, 50-year old H. Prakash, a former zilla panchayat member.

In the video, Mr Kumaraswamy was heard saying: “I don't know how you will handle it (the case).. because it was your responsibility. I am actually disappointed because it (the murder) brought a bad name. He (Prakash) was a good person. There is no problem if you shoot such people mercilessly,” he said alluding to the alleged killers.

“I am least bothered (about the consequences),” the chief minister had said.

Slamming Kumarasw-amy, state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa, “I never expected this from the chief minister. If he speaks like this, what will happen to the law and order situation? An irresponsible and nonsense statement by Kumaraswamy,” told reporters Tuesday.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Shobha Karandjale said it was a clear case of “anarchy and lawlessness”.

Prakash was hacked to death allegedly by four men in Maddur town of Mandya district Monday evening, police said.

The assailants had stopped Prakash’s car when he was going home and hacked him to death with machetes.