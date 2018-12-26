search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

HD Kumaraswamy's order, ‘shoot mercilessly’ caught on video

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Dec 26, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 2:31 am IST
Senior BJP leader and former minister Shobha Karandjale said it was a clear case of “anarchy and lawlessness”.
Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy
 Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

Hubballi: Facing widespread criticism from Opposition parties for directing police officials to shoot the killers of a Janata Dal (Secular) leader in Maddur, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has clarified that he did not actually mean to say that the perpetrators of the brutal crime should be killed but wanted them to be flushed out from their  hideout as soon as possible.

Making it clear that his statement was merely an emotional outburst, the Chief Minister said in Vijayapura on Tuesday that what he had said on Monday should be construed as ‘smoke out’ and not ‘shoot the killers’ as was ‘interpreted’ earlier. 

 

Maintaining that his earlier statement was a slip of the tongue, Mr Kumaraswamy said he will visit Maddur and also directed police officials to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to book.

On Monday, after the murder took place, the CM in a telephonic conversation with a senior official that was caught on camera, had made the controversial ‘shoot’ remark with the audio going viral on Tuesday triggering outrage among several Opposition leaders who condemned the statement. The Chief Minister said he acted in a fit of rage as he knew the victim, 50-year old H. Prakash, a former zilla panchayat member.

In the video, Mr Kumaraswamy was heard saying: “I don't know how you will handle it (the case).. because it was your responsibility. I am actually disappointed because it (the murder) brought a bad name. He (Prakash) was a good person. There is no problem if you shoot such people mercilessly,” he said alluding to the alleged killers.

“I am least bothered (about the consequences),” the chief minister had said.

Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy found himself in a raging controversy on Tuesday after he asked a police official to “shoot mercilessly” those who had killed a worker of his JDS in Mandya district, a stronghold of the party.

Slamming Kumarasw-amy, state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa, “I never expected this from the chief minister. If he speaks like this, what will happen to the law and order situation? An irresponsible and nonsense statement by Kumaraswamy,” told reporters Tuesday.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Shobha Karandjale said it was a clear case of “anarchy and lawlessness”.

Prakash was hacked to death allegedly by four men in Maddur town of Mandya district Monday evening, police said.

The assailants had stopped Prakash’s car when he was going home and hacked him to death with machetes.    

...
Tags: chief minister h.d. kumaraswamy, janata dal (secular)
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
 

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

Apple's Siri came close second with 74.6 percent accuracy in answering and 99.6 percent in understanding the queries. Amazon's Alexa stood third with 72.5 percent in accuracy and 99 percent in understanding.
 

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

Apple's support team has asked users to restart and update carrier settings. Some users have even tried hard resetting their iPhone and re-inserting the SIM card, but to no avail.
 

Earthlings represent many-layered character of human relationships

The works have a unique complexity of execution as they require a high degree of exactitude to achieve perfection.
 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No 12-hour slip at toll plazas: HMDA

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)

17-year-old girl, gone missing in 2013 Kedarnath floods, reunites with family

Chanchal, then 12, was feared dead but some good samaritans handed her over to an orphanage in Jammu, said NGO Childline Aligarh which helped in bringing the girl home. (Photo: File | PTI)

RTC, autos off roads for January strike

According to the unions, the bus services would be affected with the strike. (Representational Image)

Telangana to study Chhattisgarh mode for appointing secretaries

Telangana government

Hyderabad: Electronic Toll system fails to attract commuters

The system also has smart features that will automatically detect commuters, who misuse the system and charge them the maximum possible toll fee on the ORR.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham