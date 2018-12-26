Father gets death for raping his six-year-old daughter

A special POCSO court on Sunday pronounced death sentence to the accused holding the crime as the rarest of rare. (Representational images)

Bhopal: A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to death for raping, sodomising and then strangulating to death his six-year-old daughter a year and half ago.

A special POCSO court on Sunday pronounced death sentence to the accused holding the crime as the rarest of rare.

The accused father committed the heinous and gruesome crime when his daughter was playing on the terrace of first floor of his house on March 15, 2017 suspecting her an illicit child born out of his wife’s alleged extramarital affair.

The girl was found hanging on the ceiling of the tin shed built on the terrace in his house.