Congress's isolation, non-acceptance of Rahul's leadership becoming clear: BJP

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
A miffed Yadav had 'thanked' Cong for not making his party's lone MLA in MP a minister, saying it has made road ahead clear for his party.
Targeting Gandhi over Yadav's comments, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, 'As elections draw closer, the increasing isolation of the Congress and non-acceptance of Rahul Gandhi's leadership becoming more pronounced.' (Photo: file)
 Targeting Gandhi over Yadav's comments, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, 'As elections draw closer, the increasing isolation of the Congress and non-acceptance of Rahul Gandhi's leadership becoming more pronounced.' (Photo: file)

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday latched onto Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at the Congress to claim that it shows the "increasing isolation" of the main opposition party and "non-acceptance" of its chief Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

A miffed Yadav had "thanked" the Congress for not making his party's lone MLA in Madhya Pradesh a minister, saying it has made the road ahead clear for his party.

 

He also said he will soon meet Telangana Chief Minister K C Rao and praised his efforts for formation of a federal front comprising regional parties.

Targeting Gandhi over Yadav's comments, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, "As elections draw closer, the increasing isolation of the Congress and non-acceptance of Rahul Gandhi's leadership becoming more pronounced."

Yadav had suffered politically for allowing Gandhi ride piggyback on his cycle (SP's election symbol) during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in 2017 and does not want to repeat the blunder again, he claimed.

While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is united, multiple fronts are emerging against it which, Rao said, reflect personal interests of opposition leaders than any similarity in ideology or commonality in issues.

Referring to talks of grand alliance and federal front against the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said people have rejected such coalitions in the past because they are a "recipe for disaster" with regard to stability and harm development.

...
