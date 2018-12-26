search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Committed to end corruption, got Christian Michel to India: PM Modi

ANI
Published Dec 26, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
'Four years ago, nobody could even think that the biggest 'Raazdaar' in helicopter scam could be brought to India,' PM Said.
Talking about infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi said that his government in the last four years has built three bridges over the Brahmaputra river that is equivalent to the total number of bridges made in the 60-70 years since independence. (Photo: File)
 Talking about infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi said that his government in the last four years has built three bridges over the Brahmaputra river that is equivalent to the total number of bridges made in the 60-70 years since independence. (Photo: File)

Dibrugarh: Asserting that his government is committed to curbing corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cited the extradition of AgustaWestland chopper scam accused Christian Michel from UAE to India to underscore his point.

"Our government is committed to fighting corruption," PM Modi said while inaugurating the country's largest rail-road bridge - The Bogibeel bridge, which will significantly reduce travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

 

"Four years ago, nobody could even think that the biggest 'Raazdaar' (custodian of secrets) in the helicopter scam could be brought to India. But he has been brought here by our government," PM Modi said.

He was referring to the extradition of Christian Michel from the UAE earlier this month in connection with irregularities in Rs 3,600 crore deal signed in 2010 for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

"On one hand under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana our government has given houses to more than 1.25 crore families while under the Benami Transactions Act we have seized Rs 5000 crore worth bungalows and vehicles from the corrupt," he said.

Talking about infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi said that his government in the last four years has built three bridges over the Brahmaputra river that is equivalent to the total number of bridges made in the 60-70 years since independence.

Prime Minister Modi said: "The delayed infrastructure projects were adversely impacting India's development trajectory. When we assumed office, we added speed to these projects and worked towards their quick completion."

...
Tags: pm modi, corruption, christian michael




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
 

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

Apple's Siri came close second with 74.6 percent accuracy in answering and 99.6 percent in understanding the queries. Amazon's Alexa stood third with 72.5 percent in accuracy and 99 percent in understanding.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NIA raids 16 locations in UP, Delhi as new ISIS-linked module found

'The searches are going on,' an NIA spokesperson said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Modi’s speech exposes secret ties between BJP, BJD: Congress

The prime minister had inaugurated a slew of projects and had released a stamp and a coin to commemorate the Paika Rebellion of 1817 during his day-long visit to the state. (Photo: File)

Difficult to say who will be next PM: Baba Ramdev

Ramdev arrived at Madurai on Tuesday to attend the national executive meeting of Bharat Swabhiman meeting at Rameshwaram. (Photo: File)

No 12-hour slip at toll plazas: HMDA

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)

17-year-old girl, gone missing in 2013 Kedarnath floods, reunites with family

Chanchal, then 12, was feared dead but some good samaritans handed her over to an orphanage in Jammu, said NGO Childline Aligarh which helped in bringing the girl home. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham