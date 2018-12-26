search on deccanchronicle.com
CBSE schedule is back to normal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Dec 26, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Earlier, with the exams in March and the results being declared after 45 days, most students were late for undergraduate admissions.
Hyderabad: After two years, the schedule of the Central Board of Secondary Education exams is back to the old schedule and is starting at the appropriate time for  students. 

Earlier, with the exams in March and the results being declared after 45 days, most students were late for undergraduate admissions. This year, with the Lok Sabha elections due, early completion of exams will make things easy for students.

 

The CBSE released its exam schedule for Classes 10 and 12 on Sunday on its official website. 

Exams of both classes are to begin in February and end in April. For Class 12, the exams will start on February 15 and end on April 3. 

The Class 10 exams start on February 21 and ends on March 29. Declaration of results will make all the difference in obtaining a seat in top universities.

The early completion of exams will pave the way for early results. According to the schedule, the exams of vocational subjects will first finish followed by other subjects. There are as forty vocational subjects in both the tenth and twelfth classes.

“In the last couple of years, there were disturbances in the schedule as there was a long delay, which is not normal. This year the exams are on proper schedule, coming back to normalcy,” said P. Obul Reddy Public School Principal Anjali Razdan.

The Delhi High court ordered that Delhi University should fix cut off dates for admission into its UG courses only after results are declared by the CBSE, including revaluation. With early exams, now students have relief.

