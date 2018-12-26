search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Akhilesh Yadav postpones meeting with KCR; Mayawati yet to confirm

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2018, 9:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 9:01 pm IST
While Akhilesh said in Lucknow Wednesday that he would meet Rao after Jan 6 in Hyd, Mayawati has not yet given time to the Telangana CM.
Yadav said he appreciates Rao's efforts to build an alliance, but he will not be able to meet him in Delhi.  (Photo: File)
 Yadav said he appreciates Rao's efforts to build an alliance, but he will not be able to meet him in Delhi.  (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Plans of Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Chandrashekar Rao to meet BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here in a bid to cobble up a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election seem to have hit a roadblock.

While Akhilesh Yadav said in Lucknow Wednesday that he would meet Rao after January 6 in Hyderabad, Mayawati has not yet given time to the Telangana Chief Minister.

 

Yadav said he appreciates Rao's efforts to build an alliance, but he will not be able to meet him in Delhi. Earlier, a meeting between the two was planned at the residence of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav here.

Though Mayawati is in Delhi since Sunday afternoon, she has not yet confirmed the time for the proposed meeting. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are key regional players in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

The SP has maintained that a non-BJP alliance will not be be able to stand without their inclusion. The TRS chief reached Delhi on Monday night and and would be here till Thursday.

Pitching for a Federal Front of regional parties, Rao had on Monday met Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing the media after the meeting, he had said that they discussed a "matter of mutual interest" and "national politics". "Our dialogue will continue and shortly, we will come with a concrete plan," he said.

Banerjee did not speak. On Sunday, he had met met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to discuss an alternative front.

The BJP has dubbed him as the 'B team' of the Congress, while Rahul Gandhi and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu have accused Rao of being the 'B team' of BJP.

Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday evening.

This was Rao's first meeting with Modi after winning the assembly elections to return to power in Telangana.

He discussed a variety of issues with the prime minister, including release of funds for 10 backward districts, setting up of a separate high court for Telangana, Kendriya Vidyalayas in new district and an IIIT in Karimnagar district, according to state officials.

...
Tags: trs, k chandrasekhar rao, akhilesh yadav, 2019 lok sabha election, mayawati
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Forget bullet trains’: BJP leader’s message to PM Modi after harrowing train ride

Chawla, a former Punjab minister, was travelling AC-3 on the Saryu-Yamuna train on December 22 and had been stuck for an extra 10 hours when she made the mobile phone video.  (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Congress's isolation, non-acceptance of Rahul's leadership becoming clear: BJP

Targeting Gandhi over Yadav's comments, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, 'As elections draw closer, the increasing isolation of the Congress and non-acceptance of Rahul Gandhi's leadership becoming more pronounced.' (Photo: file)

Willing to ally with Congress to defeat BJP in 2019 polls: Shivpal Yadav

Yadav was in Bareilly Tuesday night to take part in a programme. (Photo: File)

BJP making false claims about crop insurance to farmers: Mamata

Banerjee is a strident critic of the BJP and among the foremost opposition leaders against it. (Photo: File)

'Only 3 castes called for President's guards'; Court seeks Centre's reply

The court was hearing a PIL by Haryana resident Gaurav Yadav, who sought setting aside of the recruitment of President's Bodyguard which was held on September 4, 2017 as only three castes -- Jats, Rajputs and Jat Sikhs were invited for it. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham