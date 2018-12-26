search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of 2019, 4 new allies to join Left government in Kerala

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2018, 9:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 9:40 pm IST
The LDF inducted more parties into its fold with an aim to win maximum seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sources said.
The other LDF constituents are CPI(M), CPI, Janata Dal (S), NCP, Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas) and Congress (Secular). (Photo: File)
 The other LDF constituents are CPI(M), CPI, Janata Dal (S), NCP, Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas) and Congress (Secular). (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Seeking to widen its political base ahead of 2019, the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front in Kerala inducted four more parties into its fold.

A crucial front meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, decided to include the Loktantrik Janata Dal led in the state by media baron and Rajya Sabha MP, M P Veerendra Kumar, the K Balakrishna Pillai-led Kerala Congress (B), the Indian National League (INL) and Democratic Kerala Congress (DKC) as new allies.

 

The other LDF constituents are CPI(M), CPI, Janata Dal (S), NCP, Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas) and Congress (Secular).

Announcing the decision, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said though several parties have been cooperating with the LDF for some time, the final decision was taken about the four parties only.

"As the Congress and the BJP are taking positions which would destroy Kerala's social achievements and destabilise the state by dividing it on communal lines, the LDF is joining hands with similar minds who have taken a stand against this," he said.

Among the new allies, only the Kerala Congress (B), which has been cooperating with LDF since the last Assembly polls, has a legislator in the House- K B Ganesh Kumar.

Though KC(B) was an ally in the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front when it was in power last time, it had snapped ties with it in 2015 and has been supporting the LDF from outside.

INL, formed by leaders who had parted ways with the Indian Union Muslim League years ago, has been supporting the left front for quite some time.

The LDF inducted more parties into its fold with an aim to win maximum seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sources said

...
Tags: left government, cpi(m), cpi, jd(s), ncp, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RBI sets up panel to examine its economic capital framework

This comes after government officials pressured the RBI for weeks to accede to a range of demands, from handing over surplus reserves to the government to easing of lending curbs. (Photo: File)

EC bans all kinds of tobacco in polling booths during 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The Commission has asked all states and UTs to issue instructions to district electoral officers-cum-district magistrates to ensure prohibition of not just smoking, but also the use of chewable tobacco in all polling booths. (Representational Image)

‘Forget bullet trains’: BJP leader’s message to PM Modi after harrowing train ride

Chawla, a former Punjab minister, was travelling AC-3 on the Saryu-Yamuna train on December 22 and had been stuck for an extra 10 hours when she made the mobile phone video.  (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Akhilesh Yadav postpones meeting with KCR; Mayawati yet to confirm

Yadav said he appreciates Rao's efforts to build an alliance, but he will not be able to meet him in Delhi.  (Photo: File)

Congress's isolation, non-acceptance of Rahul's leadership becoming clear: BJP

Targeting Gandhi over Yadav's comments, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, 'As elections draw closer, the increasing isolation of the Congress and non-acceptance of Rahul Gandhi's leadership becoming more pronounced.' (Photo: file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham