search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

3 T'gana teen siblings, on Christmas celebration visit, die in US home fire

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 26, 2018, 5:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Aaron Naik (17), Sharron Naik (14) and Joy Naik (15) were killed in the fire along with Kari Coudriet (46), the owner of the house.
The three were missionary students who were guests for the holidays with the Coudreit family in Tennessee when the fire broke out around 11 pm. (Photo: Facebook | Town of French Camp)
 The three were missionary students who were guests for the holidays with the Coudreit family in Tennessee when the fire broke out around 11 pm. (Photo: Facebook | Town of French Camp)

New Delhi: Three young siblings from Telangana have died in a house firkin the United States on Sunday. The three were missionary students who were guests for the holidays with the Coudreit family in Tennessee when the fire broke out around 11 pm.

Aaron Naik (17), Sharron Naik (14) and Joy Naik (15) were killed in the fire along with Kari Coudriet (46), the owner of the house.

 

The death of the siblings was confirmed in a Facebook post by the Town of French Camp which said: "Friends and family, please pray for Pastor Naik and his wife. They sent their three precious children to America from India to keep them safe, and during the break, a fire took their lives."

According to a statement by the Coudriets' church, the Collierville Bible Church only two persons Kari’s husband and their youngest son were able to run out of the house and survived. The church said the family of the Telangana siblings was yet to learn all the details and appealed for discretion.

“The family is in route from India and many of the details of the events are still being communicated to the family. Please respect this family and give them the time and ability to process information before posting any details on all media and social media outlets," said the church, urging people to donate for emergency flight expenses and other costs.

...
Tags: siblings die in fire in us, telangana siblings die in us, fire in us
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
 

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Pujara, Mayank fifties put Aussies in check

Debutant Mayank Agarwal rose to the challenge and scored 76 in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on. (Photo: PTI)
 

David Warner asked me to tamper with ball in Newlands, says Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft confirmed David Warner asked him to alter the ball during the tampering scandal in South Africa and said he went along with it "to fit in". (Photo: AFP)
 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

India may launch coordinated operation to flush out Indian insurgents from Myanmar

Security sources said that military cooperation between India and Myanmar was also at its best. (Representational Image | PTI)

Take immediate action for proper care of stray cows: Yogi Adityanath to UP officials

Yogi Adityanath said in case of encroachment on grazing land for cattle, immediate steps be taken for its removal and strict action be taken against the accused. (Photo: File)

‘No big issue, won't apologisel’: HDK on 'shoot mercilessly' comment

A human rights activist has, meanwhile, petitioned the State Human Rights Commission, terming H D Kumaraswamy's remarks as a 'clear violation' of human rights. (Photo: File)

HIV-infected blood given to 24-yr-old pregnant woman in Tamil Nadu hospital

Tamil Nadu government also said stocks in all blood banks would be reviewed to ensure that such incidents did not recur. (Representational Image | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham