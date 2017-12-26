search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Year ender 2017: Voices muted, lives of journalists lost in quest for truth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMANG SHARMA
Published Dec 26, 2017, 10:11 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Fragility of a journalist’s life was further highlighted in the past one year when at least five truth-seekers were killed in India alone.
From left to right: Naveen Gupta, Sudip Datta Bhaumik, Gauri Lankesh, Santanu Bhaumik, Rajesh Sheoran
 From left to right: Naveen Gupta, Sudip Datta Bhaumik, Gauri Lankesh, Santanu Bhaumik, Rajesh Sheoran

Mumbai: Being one of the more challenging professions, journalism often sees individuals risking their lives in their search for truth and in a bid to bring it to masses.

Journalism is a trying, tiring, and often a thankless profession. Though media is considered as the fourth pillar of democracy in India, journalists in the country and across the world, often face extreme danger from the powerful for speaking their minds and the truth.

 

The fragility of a journalist’s life was further highlighted in the past one year when at least five truth-seekers were killed in India alone.

The latest casualty in this profession was freelance journalist Rajesh Sheoran, who was murdered on December 21, in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana.

Sheoran’s death came days after Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released their annual report on crimes against journalists, stating that 65 journalists had been killed worldwide in 2017.

With Sheoran’s name added to the list, the list now stands at 66.

According to the RSF's report, India’s rank was 136 in 2017 in the World Press Freedom Index, lower from 133 in 2016.

India lost one female and four male journalists in 2017.

Voices which were muted in 2017 include:

Gauri Lankesh

Gauri LankeshGauri Lankesh (Photo: File)

Gauri Lankesh, editor of the Kannada weekly Lankesh Patrika, was killed outsider her home in Bengaluru. Three assailants shot at Lankesh seven times as she was opening the door of her house in southern India, on the evening of September 5.

Three bullets pierced through her head, neck, and chest.

Aged 55, Lankesh was considered a fearless editor and a staunch critic of the Hindu right-wing in the country. She was known for the courage and determination with which she defended women’s rights and criticised the caste system and Hindu nationalism.

She had already received death threats, especially on the Internet.

Her last editorial explained how fake news had contributed to the BJP’s election victory in 2014.

Her death was marked by widespread protests and outrage from the media.

The Karnataka government announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to her killers. Four months on, no arrests have been made so far.

Santanu Bhaumik

Santanu Bhowmik (Photo: Facebook)Santanu Bhaumik.  (Photo: Facebook)

Barely three weeks after Lankesh was shot dead, another journalist from a local TV news channel in Agartala, Santanu Bhaumik was abducted and killed in the West Tripura district while covering the agitation and road blockade by the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) demanding a separate state.

Bhawmik, a journalist from 'Dinrat' news channel, was present at the road blockade by the IPFT at Mandai when he was hit from behind and abducted.

Bhaumik was found with serious stab injuries and was rushed to Agartala Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sudip Datta Bhowmik

Sudip Datta BhaumikSudip Datta Bhowmik. (Photo: Facebook)

Just 35 kilometres from where Santanu was killed, a journalist working with a Bengali newspaper, Sudip Datta Bhowmik was shot dead by a constable of the Tripura State Rifles (TRS) in Bodhjung Nagar, Tripura following an altercation.

Bhowmik, 48, was a reporter with a local newspaper 'Syandan Patrika'. The scribe was gunned down inside the headquarters of the 2nd battalion of TSR in Tripura.

Sudip was reportedly shot at point-blank range, after an altercation broke out between the constable and the journalist. The editor of the newspaper where Bhowmik used to work alleged that he was killed for exposing financial irregularities in the paramilitary force.

Naveen Gupta

Naveen Gupta (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)Naveen Gupta (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)

Naveen Gupta, a journalist with Hindi daily Hindustan, was shot dead at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on 30 November. Gupta, who was in his 30s, was sprayed with bullets by attackers, three to four in number, while he was coming out of the toilet of his hosiery shop. Five bullets pierced his face and chest.

The attackers fled from the spot.

The reason for the killing is unclear.

Rajesh Sheoran

Rajesh SheoranRajesh Sheoran (Photo: Screengrab)

The most recent incident involves journalist Rajesh Sheoran, whose mutilated body was discovered in Haryana’s Charki Dadri, on December 21.

The lifeless body of Sheoran, 36, resident of Umarwas village was found on the Kaliyana road on the outskirts of Dadri town in Charkhi Dadri district. He was working with a magazine. Police said a passerby informed them about a body lying alongside the road and identified Sheoran through an identity card he had on him.

According to reports, Sheron's body was discovered with his legs separated from his torso, with police adding that it appeared that he had been repeatedly run over by a vehicle.

Tags: year ender 2017, year ender, journalist, journalists killed, india, naveen gupta, gauri lankesh, santanu bhowmik, rajesh sheoran




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore undecided over Virat Kohli retention?

The new IPL policy will see teams pay the highest amount from the guideline or actual price, meaning more money spent on retentions. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: From Italy wedding, Finland honeymoon to Mumbai reception

After Italy wedding, Finland honeymoon and Delhi reception, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will host wedding reception in Mumbai, which is expected to be attended by Bollywood biggies, Indian cricket team stars and industrialists. (Photo: Twitter / Instagram / PTI)
 

Christmas 2017: Real-life Santa leaves wads of cash for over 60 houses

The cash-filled envelopes had a simple message: 'Jesus loves you'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mum shocked when pup she gifts daughter has both private parts

The condition, which sees Emily Scott’s pet having both male and female private parts is extremely rare. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception: Here are all the details of Mumbai event

After a grand reception in New Delhi, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are gearing up to host the Mumbai wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Twenty20 Rankings: India move up to 2nd spot, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah slip

India have moved up from their pre-series tally of 119 points to 121 points. They have leapfrogged England, New Zealand and the West Indies to move from fifth to second position in the list, which is led by Pakistan with 124 points. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat chief minister, Nitin Patel his deputy

Vijay Rupani took the oath of office and secrecy at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

In retaliation to ceasefire, Army crosses LoC, kills 3 Pak troops: Sources

The behind-the-enemy-lines operation was in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday. (Photo: AP | Representational)

Join naxals, we'll pump you with bullets: MoS Hansraj Ahir to doctors

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir was speaking at the inauguration of a 24x7 store for generic medicines at a government-run hospital in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur, which he represents in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Will take decision on political debut on Dec 31, says superstar Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth is meeting his fans for six days in Chennai, beginning December 26. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

J&K: Top Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama

Acting on a tip-off, a crack team of Jammu and Kashmir police cordoned off a house where two JeM militants were believed to be holed up. (Photo: File PTI /Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham