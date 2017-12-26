search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Not surprised at AIADMK blaming oppositionn for bypoll debacle: DMDK prez Vijayakanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 26, 2017, 6:55 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 7:06 am IST
He was reacting to a question on his party's strategy for the local body elections in Tamil Nadu.
Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth
 Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth

Chennai: Emphasising that he was not surprised at the AIADMK blaming the opposition DMK for its debacle in the RK Nagar byelection, DMDK president Vijayakanth said it is “usual for the ruling AIADMK to blame the major opposition party for its defeat in the by-election”. “It is usual charge by the AIADMK to point fingers at the DMK. Now it has blamed the opposition party for its debacle in the RK Nagar constituency”, he said. Speaking to reporters after participating in the Christmas celebrations organised by his party at a church at Saidapet here on Monday, he said, the DMDK would take a call regarding its stand on the civic bodies elections once the dates were announced.

He was reacting to a question on his party's strategy for the local body elections in Tamil Nadu. The actor-turned-politician, who was accompanied by his wife Premalatha and other senior leaders of the party, took part in Christmas celebrations, distributing gifts to the people. The DMDK was among the parties that had abstained from contesting the by-election while the Left parties, VCK, MDMK and the Congress supported DMK's N. Marudhu Ganesh. TTV Dhinakaran, who contested as an independent, emerged as the dark horse upsetting the fortunes of the ruling AIADMK which had fielded veteran E. Madhusudhanan. 

 

Tags: rk nagar byelection, aiadmk, vijayakanth, ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore undecided over Virat Kohli retention?

The new IPL policy will see teams pay the highest amount from the guideline or actual price, meaning more money spent on retentions. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: From Italy wedding, Finland honeymoon to Mumbai reception

After Italy wedding, Finland honeymoon and Delhi reception, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will host wedding reception in Mumbai, which is expected to be attended by Bollywood biggies, Indian cricket team stars and industrialists. (Photo: Twitter / Instagram / PTI)
 

Christmas 2017: Real-life Santa leaves wads of cash for over 60 houses

The cash-filled envelopes had a simple message: 'Jesus loves you'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mum shocked when pup she gifts daughter has both private parts

The condition, which sees Emily Scott’s pet having both male and female private parts is extremely rare. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception: Here are all the details of Mumbai event

After a grand reception in New Delhi, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are gearing up to host the Mumbai wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Twenty20 Rankings: India move up to 2nd spot, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah slip

India have moved up from their pre-series tally of 119 points to 121 points. They have leapfrogged England, New Zealand and the West Indies to move from fifth to second position in the list, which is led by Pakistan with 124 points. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

None of us met Jayalalithaa in Apollo: O Panneerselvam

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is AIADMK co-coordinator, and Deputy CM and party’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam at a crucial meeting in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Will analyse RK Nagar defeat, take corrective steps: M K Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin (Photo: PTI/File)

Fascinating sociological insights in 2G cases judgment

Special Judge, Mr O.P. Saini in the '2G Spectrum Cases'

Special trains from Villupuram to Yesvantpur

The train will stop at Banaswadi, Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur and Tindivanam in both the directions. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Officials return from poll duty, civic works resume

According to a Chennai Corporation official, more than 500 staff from Chennai Corporation had been deployed in RK Nagar to conduct the election.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham