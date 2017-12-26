Sisters found hanging from tree in Noida, honour killing suspected

Police said the matter was being investigated from all possible angles, including murder and honour killing. (Photo: PTI/File)

Noida: Bodies of two teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree outside their house at Baraula in Noida, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendents of Police (SP) City Arun Kumar Singh said the girls were identified as Laxmi, 18, and Nisha, 14. While Nisha was studying in a school, Laxmi was working with a private company.

Their father hailed from Bulandshahr and the family was living in a rented house in Noida Sector 49.

The police received information about the sisters on Tuesday morning. They reached the spot later in the day and pulled down the bodies, the SP said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The police later detained the girls’ father, Kulbhusan, for questioning. He told the police that his elder daughter was in love with a youth, Prem, and she had eloped with him 10 days back. However, she returned home a few days later.

Kulbhusan alleged that the girls had bolted the room, where he and his wife were sleeping, from outside on Monday night and committed suicide by hanging themselves with stoles, the SP said.

The official said the matter was being investigated from all possible angles, including murder and honour killing.